'Made in India' ALH Dhruv choppers to shower petals at Independence Day event
Beginning in 2021, when Russian-made Mi-17 V5s were introduced, petals were thrown onto the location of the main Independence Day celebration near the Red Fort
On August 15, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his tenth consecutive speech, two ‘Made in India’ ALH Dhruv choppers will be utilised for the first time to scatter petals during the main Independence Day event at the Red Fort.
Beginning in 2021, when Russian-made Mi-17 V5s were introduced, petals were thrown onto the location of the main Independence Day celebration near the Red Fort.
“This year, two ALH Dhruv choppers would be used for the showering petals after the Prime Minister hoists the flag at the Red Fort,” defence officials told the media.
Related Articles
The HAL helicopters are a notable accomplishment of the defence public sector organisation, which was praised by the prime minister in his response to the motion of no confidence on Thursday.
The choppers in the Amrut formation, which have received enthusiastic applause and cheers from the audience in the previous two events, will scatter the petals.
After the participants, which will include 1800 special guests, are showered with petals, the prime minister will honour them with a speech.
“Nearly 1,800 special guests drawn from various walks of life from all over the country will be part of Independence Day celebrations in the Capital,” defence ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu tweeted.
(With agency inputs)
also read
76th Independence Day: What is the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign announced by PM Narendra Modi?
During the 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat on 30 July, PM Narendra Modi announced the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour India’s martyred bravehearts. Under this programme, which will be launched on 9 August, soil collected from across the country will be brought to Delhi
Delhi residents receiving pre-recorded calls from Sikhs for Justice on disrupting August 15 event: Police
Some residents of Delhi are receiving pre-recorded calls from Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice stating that the August 15 Independence Day programme in the national capital will be disrupted, the Delhi police said
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Exciting deals on smartphones ahead of Independence Day
Independence Day 2023: Top smartphone brands like OnePlus, Nokia, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others are offering their latest models with big discounts in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival