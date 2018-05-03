You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Made defamatory remarks against Arun Jaitley based on information received from Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas tells Delhi HC

India PTI May 03, 2018 14:20:22 IST

New Delhi: Dissident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Union minister Arun Jaitley were based on information received as a party worker from Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas, who was present in person in court, told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw that before making any statement or apology to Jaitley, he wants to know if Kejriwal lied when he said his allegations against the Union minister were based on documents.

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas. AFP

File image of Kumar Vishwas. AFP

The dissident AAP leader told the court that he needs more time to decide what statement he will make so that the suit can be disposed of as he was personally not interested in taking the matter forward.

Vishwas is now the only one against whom the defamation suit remains after Kejriwal and four other AAP leaders — Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai — tendered an unequivocal apology to Jaitley in the Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed against them by the Union minister.

Taking note of his request, the court listed the matter for further hearing on 28 May.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 14:20 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils look to make an impact against inconsistent Rajasthan Royals



Top Stories




Cricket Scores