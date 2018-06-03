You are here:
M Karunanidhi turns 95: Narendra Modi wishes DMK president on Twitter, Mamata and Rahul also extend greetings

India PTI Jun 03, 2018 16:08:02 IST

Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi turned 95 on Sunday with a host of leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi extending their greetings.

The veteran politician's Gopalapuram residence was decked with flowers as scores of party cadres began to converge since last night and cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Sweets were distributed among party workers and a host of events including blood donation camp were held by the party in various places.

DMK working president and his son MK Stalin and former union minister A Raja were among those who met Karunanidhi early in the day.

The nonagenarian leader had undergone a tracheotomy procedure last year to improve breathing.

A smiling Karunanidhi made a brief appearance on the threshold of his house and waved to the waiting crowd. DMK supporters who had gathered outside the residence raised slogans hailing him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were among those who greeted the Dravidian leader.

Narendra Modi, who called on Karunanidhi in November 2017 at his residence, extended his greetings on Twitter and shared an image of his meeting with the DMK veteran.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended his birthday greetings on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee also wrote to M Karunanidhi on Twitter.

The DMK supremo was first elected to the state Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappalli in 1957. He has not lost a single election he contested in his six-decade long career.


Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 16:08 PM

