DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's vital signs are 'normalising' but his condition is being closely observed, Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said in a short press release on Sunday evening.

The release said that there had been a 'transient setback' to his medical condition, News18 reported.

A Raja, addressing the media outside the hospital, said there was no need to worry and not to believe rumours.

A large crowd has gathered outside the hospital, with many people chanting slogans praying for Karunanidhi's health. Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswamy has cancelled all his engagements and is on his way to Chennai. He is expected to reach the hospital by around 1 am, according to News18.

Karunanidhi, being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was shifted to the hospital from his residence early on Saturday due to a dip in blood pressure. He is continuously being monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors in the ICU, said an earlier medical bulletin.

Earlier on Sunday, a DMK official was quoted by IANS as saying, "His condition continues to be stable. The doctors are confident that he would recover and go home."

Leaders cutting across political lines have visited Karunanidhi and wished him a speedy recovery.

