Kunwarpratap Singh can recite the capitals of all countries in the world, solve mathematical problems orally and holds the record of being the youngest person to read the maximum number of books

A three-and-a-half-year-old toddler named Kunwarpratap Singh from Punjab’s Ludhiana has reaffirmed the old adage that "age is just a number" with his exceptional memory skills. Leaving everyone amazed, the kid has created several records for his extraordinary memory.

Singh, who is a student of the Sacred Heart Convent School in Sarabha Nagar, can easily remember events or conversations that took place a year ago, recite the capitals of all countries in the world and even call to mind the names of every person who resides in his area.

Moreover, he never fails to surprise people around him with his ability to solve mathematical problems like addition, subtractions, multiplications, orally.

Owing to his talent, he has secured a place in the International Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

While the India Book of Records has awarded him the title of a Grandmaster for doing 14 multiplication tables and memorising 27 monuments within a minute, the International Book of Records has recognised him for his ability to name all capitals of the Indian states in 48 seconds and recite tables of 1 to 30.

Singh is the youngest person to read the maximum number of books; he holds the record of reading 27 books in 23 minutes 48 seconds.

Along with these achievements, he has also been featured in Child Prodigy Magazine for which he was shortlisted from a list of over 100 candidates.

He loves reading and can easily pronounce long words without hesitating.