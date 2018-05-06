You are here:
Ludhiana gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 11 as explosion in Giaspur leaves 35 injured

India PTI May 06, 2018 16:30:19 IST

Ludhiana: The death toll in a gas cylinder blast in the Giaspur locality in Ludhiana rose to 11 on Sunday, an official said.

Representational image. Reuters

Pawan Kumar (35) succumbed to burns this morning at the CMC hospital in Ludhiana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (South) Dharm Pal said.

Kumar had suffered 75 percent burns, Pal added.

The cooking gas cylinder had exploded in the residence of Ashok Kumar Yadav (58) in Samrat Colony of Giaspura last week, injuring 35 people.

Yadav, his wife Sunita (40) and son Raj (13) succumbed to injuries at the CMC hospital later. Residents of houses neighbouring Yadav's are among the dead.

Yadav's two daughters Kajal and Pooja are undergoing treatment at a hospital here and are in a critical condition.

Twenty others are being treated at various hospitals and five of them are in a critical condition, the ACP said.


