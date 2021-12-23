Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
Representational image. PTI
Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates: At least one person is reported to have been killed, while four others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. As per initial reports, many more are feared to be injured. The blast reportedly took place in the washroom on the second floor.
According to NDTV, four people have also been reported to have suffered serious injuries in the blast which took place in the second storey of the district court complex at a time when the district court was functioning.
Eyewitnesses have reported said that the blast seems to be a “powerful blast" as walls of the washroom have been damaged and window panes smashed. Following the explosion, the bathroom grill fell on the vehicles parked on the ground floor.
Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.
Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the blast, saying that the police "must get to the bottom of this".
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.