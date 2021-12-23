live

Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: One dead, four injured after IED explosion in washroom

Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

FP Staff December 23, 2021 15:40:59 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: One dead, four injured after IED explosion in washroom

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

15:53 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Centre seeks report from Punjab govt over blast

As per News18, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the blast inside the district court complex in Ludhiana that left two people dead and three injured. 
15:38 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Police confirm one death from explosion

Police have confirmed one death in the explosion, though initially two deaths were reported from the spot.
15:19 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Identity of possible suspect being ascertained, says police official

Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the identity of a possible suspect, whose body was found at the explosion site, is being ascertained.  "Four persons injured are in stable condition. The bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," he added.
15:06 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

'Blast proves vested interests creating law and order problems in Punjab': Navjot Singh Sidhu

"The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of a doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law and order problems in Punjab." tweets Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. 
14:52 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

NIA team sent to blast site

A team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA has been sent to the blast site.
14:40 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Govt offices nearby evacuated as a precautionary measure

Ludhiana’s District Administrative Complex and government offices in the adjoining DC office complex (mini-secretariat) have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, reports The Indian Express.
14:26 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Delhi Chief Minister tweets condolences on Ludhiana court blast

"First cruelty, now a blast. Some people just want to disturb the peace of Punjab. But 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We are going to hold each other's hands in solidarity.

Very sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi, in response to the Ludhiana bomb blast.
14:17 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Injured people sent to hospital, bomb disposal squad arriving at site, say police

Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the matter is being investigated. “We are verifying, injured have been sent to hospital. Bomb disposal squad is arriving. The area will be sealed until investigation is done," he added.
14:14 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Shocked by the news of blast at Ludhiana district court, tweets SAD president 
14:02 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

A very horrific incident, tweets Congress MP
13:50 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

No need to panic, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police 

The Ludhiana Commissioner of Police confirmed that one person has died in the explosion and two have been injured.

"An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic," he told ANI.
13:44 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Anti-national elements at play before polls, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on hearing reports about the blast said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."
13:43 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Breaking: Fire tenders reach the blast site
13:41 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Where is the court situated?

The court complex is located near the District Commissioner's office in the heart of Ludhiana city.
13:39 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

SAD president hits out at state govt

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the state government over the blast and said that the authorities have failed and that there’s no law and order in the state. Ludhiana court blast raises a big question on government’s work, he added.
13:37 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Police cordon off blast site, launch probe into matter

Local police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot as per initial reports. While the rescue operation is being conducted, a police official told India Today that an investigation has been launched into the matter.
13:33 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Blast took place on second floor of Ludhiana court building

As per NDTV, the blast is reported to have taken place around 12:22 pm in a bathroom on the second floor of the building. 
13:30 (ist)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Two killed, several feared injured as IED explodes in Ludhiana court

At least two people are reported to have been killed, while two others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. 

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 23, 2021 - 15:53 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Centre seeks report from Punjab govt over blast

As per News18, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the blast inside the district court complex in Ludhiana that left two people dead and three injured. 

Dec 23, 2021 - 15:38 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Police confirm one death from explosion

Police have confirmed one death in the explosion, though initially two deaths were reported from the spot.

Dec 23, 2021 - 15:19 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Identity of possible suspect being ascertained, says police official

Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the identity of a possible suspect, whose body was found at the explosion site, is being ascertained.  "Four persons injured are in stable condition. The bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," he added.

Dec 23, 2021 - 15:06 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

'Blast proves vested interests creating law and order problems in Punjab': Navjot Singh Sidhu

"The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of a doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law and order problems in Punjab." tweets Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

Dec 23, 2021 - 14:52 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

NIA team sent to blast site

A team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA has been sent to the blast site.

Dec 23, 2021 - 14:50 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Dismissing Law and order seems to be the norm in Punjab, says Union minister

Dec 23, 2021 - 14:40 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Govt offices nearby evacuated as a precautionary measure

Ludhiana’s District Administrative Complex and government offices in the adjoining DC office complex (mini-secretariat) have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, reports The Indian Express.

Dec 23, 2021 - 14:28 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

#WATCH | Visuals from blast site

Footage from New18

Dec 23, 2021 - 14:26 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Delhi Chief Minister tweets condolences on Ludhiana court blast

"First cruelty, now a blast. Some people just want to disturb the peace of Punjab. But 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We are going to hold each other's hands in solidarity.

Very sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi, in response to the Ludhiana bomb blast.

Dec 23, 2021 - 14:17 (IST)

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates

Injured people sent to hospital, bomb disposal squad arriving at site, say police

Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the matter is being investigated. “We are verifying, injured have been sent to hospital. Bomb disposal squad is arriving. The area will be sealed until investigation is done," he added.

Load More

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates: At least one person is reported to have been killed, while four others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. As per initial reports, many more are feared to be injured. The blast reportedly took place in the washroom on the second floor.

According to NDTV, four people have also been reported to have suffered serious injuries in the blast which took place in the second storey of the district court complex at a time when the district court was functioning.

Eyewitnesses have reported said that the blast seems to be a “powerful blast" as walls of the washroom have been damaged and window panes smashed. Following the explosion, the bathroom grill fell on the vehicles parked on the ground floor.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the blast, saying that the police "must get to the bottom of this".

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

Updated Date: December 23, 2021 15:42:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

India logs 6,563 new COVID-19 infections, 132 deaths; active cases lowest in 572 days
India

India logs 6,563 new COVID-19 infections, 132 deaths; active cases lowest in 572 days

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 53 days now

India reports 7,081 fresh coronavirus infections, 264 deaths in a day
India

India reports 7,081 fresh coronavirus infections, 264 deaths in a day

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 137.46 crores

India's reports 7,974 new COVID-19 infections; active caseload down to 87,245
India

India's reports 7,974 new COVID-19 infections; active caseload down to 87,245

A decline of 317 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours