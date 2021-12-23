Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

At least two people are reported to have been killed, while two others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday.

As per NDTV, the blast is reported to have taken place around 12:22 pm in a bathroom on the second floor of the building.

Local police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot as per initial reports. While the rescue operation is being conducted, a police official told India Today that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the state government over the blast and said that the authorities have failed and that there’s no law and order in the state. Ludhiana court blast raises a big question on government’s work, he added.

The court complex is located near the District Commissioner's office in the heart of Ludhiana city.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on hearing reports about the blast said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."

"An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic," he told ANI.

The Ludhiana Commissioner of Police confirmed that one person has died in the explosion and two have been injured.

Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the matter is being investigated. “We are verifying, injured have been sent to hospital. Bomb disposal squad is arriving. The area will be sealed until investigation is done," he added.

Very sad to hear the news, my condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi, in response to the Ludhiana bomb blast.

"First cruelty, now a blast. Some people just want to disturb the peace of Punjab. But 3 crore people of Punjab will not allow their plans to succeed. We are going to hold each other's hands in solidarity.

Ludhiana’s District Administrative Complex and government offices in the adjoining DC office complex (mini-secretariat) have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, reports The Indian Express.

A team of the National Investigation Agency or NIA has been sent to the blast site.

"The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of a doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law and order problems in Punjab." tweets Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the identity of a possible suspect, whose body was found at the explosion site, is being ascertained. "Four persons injured are in stable condition. The bomb disposal squad is at the site. Police conducting a search at the court complex. A team of NSG is also coming here," he added.

Police have confirmed one death in the explosion, though initially two deaths were reported from the spot.

As per News18, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the blast inside the district court complex in Ludhiana that left two people dead and three injured.

Disturbing to know of the blast at the Ludhiana court complex. Praying for the safety of people in there. Dismissing Law and order seems to be the norm in Punjab these days. Hope this trend is brought to a halt at the earliest. #Ludhiana

The blast in Ludhiana Court leaves no shadow of doubt that a series of peace-disrupting activities have been planned by vested interests to create law & Order problem in Punjab. Condolences to those who lost their lives and sincere prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/xaltliYBpB

Ludhiana Court Blast Latest Updates: At least one person is reported to have been killed, while four others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. As per initial reports, many more are feared to be injured. The blast reportedly took place in the washroom on the second floor.

According to NDTV, four people have also been reported to have suffered serious injuries in the blast which took place in the second storey of the district court complex at a time when the district court was functioning.

Eyewitnesses have reported said that the blast seems to be a “powerful blast" as walls of the washroom have been damaged and window panes smashed. Following the explosion, the bathroom grill fell on the vehicles parked on the ground floor.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted about the blast, saying that the police "must get to the bottom of this".

Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 23, 2021

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.