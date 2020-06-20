Lucknow University UG and PG exams 2020 to begin from 7 July; revised schedule available at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University has released the revised examination schedule for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations 2020 on its official website. As per the latest schedule, the examination will now be held from 7 July and would continue till August.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Lucknow University UG and PG examinations 2020 were earlier scheduled to be commencing from 16 March, but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Lucknow University notification, the annual examinations for BA and B.Com courses will start from on 7 July and conclude on 10 August and 25 July respectively.

The annual exam for B.Sc. course will be held from 8 July to 13 August.

The semester examination for BA, B.Com, and B.Sc. will start from 23 July and would continue till 14 August, 5 August, and 11 August respectively.

The examinations for BCA and B.Tech will start from 31 July. MBA (IMS) and BBA exams will begin on 14 July and for MBA students exams will commence from 20 July.

Examination for M.Ed. course will start on 18 July. B.Ed. course exam will begin on 11 July and B.El.Ed will be held from 10 July.

As per a report by NDTV, Lucknow University will soon be releasing revised time table for each of the courses and updated exam centre on its official website www.lkouniv.ac.in