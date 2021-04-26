The university has also requested the government to allow it to promote the Undergraduate and Postgraduate students so that at least the next session can be started on time

The University of Lucknow is going to announce the results of undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams very soon. The announcement was made through the university’s Twitter handle which stated that the BA Hons, 3rd and 5th Semester results of Political Science, English, Social Work, Psychology, Hindi, BA, BSc. and B.Com will be declared shortly.

Watch out for BA Hons. 3rd and 5th Semester results of AIH, Pol. Sc., English, Social Work, Psychology, Hindi, BA, BSc. and https://t.co/mhTWgSN8oK, to be uploaded to the University website https://t.co/8JghDM53GI soon. — University of Lucknow (@lkouniv) April 25, 2021

Earlier, the university has postponed all the written as well as practical exams for this year till 15 May. Currently, students are being taught through online classes. The supporting staff of the university colleges is coming on a rotational basis as only 50 percent of employees are allowed and the remaining 50 percent are working from home.

The university has also requested the government to allow it to promote the Undergraduate and Postgraduate students so that at least the next session can be started on time. Till now, the university has not been able to conduct the first semester exams due to COVID-19 . Currently, the courses are running behind the schedule.

In a letter to the state government, Vinod Kumar, the University Registrar, has stated that since the exams cannot be held even in the coming months due to the pandemic, the best solution is to promote these students.

Last year, the state government had allowed the universities to promote their first-year students on the basis of internal assessment and previous exam scores. All the final year exams were held offline.

The government is mulling the same idea this year also but no such notification has been issued till now.