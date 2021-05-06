Lucknow University releases 3rd, 5th semester results for BA Political Science; check direct link here
Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website www.lkouniv.ac.in to check their scorecards
The result for the third and fifth semester exams of the BA Political Science programme has been declared by the University of Lucknow.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:
1. Visit the website, https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/
2. Click on the ‘UDRC login’ present in the main menu
3. A new page will open. Click on the ‘Campus Student Login’
4. Enter your Student ID or University Roll Number and password
5. The scorecard will appear on the screen
6. Check it. Save it and print a copy
Earlier, the university had released the result for third and fifth semester students of BA Hons Social Work.
The procedure to check this result is the same as above.
https://twitter.com/lkouniv/status/1389950593465077761
Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the university has extended the last date to apply for various courses. For part-time and regular PhD, the last date to apply is now 15 May while for undergraduate, postgraduate, professional courses, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd, the deadline is 31 May.
Also, the summer vacations at the main campus and for all the affiliated colleges have been announced from 1 to 15 May. No online classes will be taken during this period.
The Lucknow University has recently been rated as the top university of Uttar Pradesh, as per an international ranking agency edurank.org. It is placed at 58th position in All India Ranking. Globally, the university is ranked 3,438.
