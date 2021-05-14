The university has also announced the fifth semester results for BSc Home Science and BTech courses

The University of Lucknow has declared the results for the third-semester exams of Bachelors of Computer Applications (BCA) course.

Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their result by visiting the official website — lkouniv.ac.in. The announcement was made via the official Twitter handle of the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University. The university has been announcing the results of its various courses since 26 April.

BCA Semester III result is now available on the University website. Students may access their result by visiting https://t.co/fU9GGgrZF1 All The Best ! — CoE_LU (@CoELU4) May 13, 2021

Students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:

1. Visit the website, lkouniv.ac.in

2. Check the ‘Examination’ tab in the main menu

3. Click on the ‘Results’ page

4. Now, go to the semester results page

5. On the new page, click on BCA third semester link

6. The scorecards will be displayed on the screen. Check it

7. Download a copy and take a printout if printout

Here’s the direct link.

The university has announced the fifth-semester results for BSc Home Science. It can be checked by following the above mentioned steps. The results for BTech fifth semester were also declared on Thursday.

BSc semester V result is now available on the University website. Students may access their resultby visiting https://t.co/fU9GGgrZF1 All The Best ! — CoE_LU (@CoELU4) May 14, 2021

In another notification, the university has announced that as per the Higher Education Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh directives, Lucknow University and all its affiliated colleges will remain closed till 20 May. During this time, all campuses will remain fully closed and no student, teacher, or official will be present inside the varsity. All online classes have also been suspended during this period.