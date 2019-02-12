Lucknow comes to standstill as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits road for Congress road show ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 18:19:13 IST
Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 18:19:13 IST
Welcome
Priyanka Gandhi has made it clear that Congress will contest on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, says MLA
Congress appoints six AICC secretaries in Uttar Pradesh; strengthens Priyanka Gandhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s teams
Rahul Gandhi cancels Kumar Ashish's appointment as AICC secretary for Uttar Pradesh East; Sachin Naik to take his place
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi attend prayer meeting for slain CRPF jawan Amit Kori in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli