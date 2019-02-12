You are here:
Lucknow comes to standstill as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits road for Congress road show ahead of Lok Sabha polls

India FP Staff Feb 27, 2019 18:19:13 IST

Security personnel stand guard as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived for a road show in Lucknow on Monday. PTI

AICC General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra received a grand welcome in Lucknow. PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Priyanka Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh West in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia have been instructed to fight against injustice meted out against the state. Twitter/@INCIndia

The AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East arrived in Lucknow for a four-day visit in what was a crowd puller event. Twitter/@INCIndia

Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia will stay back in Lucknow till 14 February to hold meetings with party leader and workers in order to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Twitter/@INCIndia

Lucknow came to a standstill as huge crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Priyanka. Twitter/@INCIndia

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 18:19:13 IST

