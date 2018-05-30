Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, DGMO during surgical strikes, appointed Northern Army Commander

New Delhi: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, who was the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) when India carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed Northern Army commander.

Lt Gen Singh succeeds Lt Gen Anbu who will take charge as Vice Chief of the Indian Army on Friday, official sources said.

At present, Lt Gen Singh is Deputy Chief of the Army Staff.

He was the DGMO when India had carried out out surgical strikes across the LoC on the intervening night of 28 and 29 September 2016.

Lt Gen Singh had also served as commander of the army's One Corps in Mathura.

Lt Gen Anbu succeeds Lt Gen Sarath Chand who retires on Thursday.

The Udhampur-based Northern Command is considered very crucial as it looks after Army's operations in Jammu and Kashmir besides guarding the LoC.