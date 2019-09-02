Lt Gen Anil Chauhan assumes charge as Eastern Army Command with solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Kolkata’s Fort William

Kolkata: Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as Army Commander, Eastern Command, at the Command Headquarters at Fort William.

"Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, assumed the charge of Army Commander, Eastern Command, on 1 September with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Vijay Smarak, the Eastern Command War Memorial wherein he paid tribute to the fallen soldiers," a tweet by the official handle of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Sunday.

He was given a traditional Guard of Honour following his assumption of charge. Chauhan is succeeding Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who assumed charge of the vice chief of the Army. Previously, General Chauhan was appointed as the Director-General of Military Operations at Army Headquarter, New Delhi, since 30 January, 2018.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Lt Gen Chauhan was commissioned into the 6th Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Rifles after graduating from IMA in 1981.