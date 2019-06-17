LSAT-India Result 2019: Law School Admission Test results declared today, check scores on pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia

LSAT-India Result 2019 | The results for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT-India 2019) were announced today (Monday, 17 June). Those candidates who had appeared in the examination this year can check and download their results through the official website- pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

The exam for LSAT-India 2019 was conducted on 2 June, 2019 in several cities across India. LSAT-India is considered to be of the leading law tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law admissions in India. As per India Today, over 50 law colleges consider LSAT-India scores as one of their admissions criteria.

Those students who wish to check and download their scores through official website can follow the steps listed below:

Steps to check LSAT-India results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website- pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download result link.

Step 3: A new log-in page will open. Enter your registration number/ roll number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your LSAT-India 2019 result and take a print out for further reference.

The exam was divided into four major sections - Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension which had 24 questions each (92 to 100 questions in total).

Pearson VUE conducts the exam in collaboration with the United States-based Law School Admission Council (LSAC). For further details the candidates can visit the official website-

