LSAT India 2021: Law School Admission Council postpones entrance test to June due to CBSE exams
Council authorities have said that aspirants can also choose to take the test in March if they want to take the LSAT before the boards. The aspirant can also re-test in June and use their best score to seek admissions
The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has today, 27 January, announced that it will reschedule the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 India, which was originally scheduled to commence from 10 May. LSAT 2021 will now begin from 14 June.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the decision has been taken to provide candidates who have registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams in May, with adequate preparation time. As per the report, the deadline to apply for the test has been extended to 4 June as well.
A report in NDTV cited the council authorities having said that aspirants who choose the option can take the test in March if they want to take the LSAT before the boards. The aspirant can also re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions.
The report added that students who register prior to 12 February will be eligible for the special early-bird price of Rs 3,499 per test for the March or June test. For those who register after 12 February, they will have to pay the standard fee of Rs 3,799 for one session.
Students who register after 12 February and wish to sit for both tests, will have to pay Rs 7,300.
As per a report in The Indian Express, LSAT India will be delivered over several days and through various time slots in the week starting 14 June in order to allow a large number of anticipated test takers. The exam will be held in an AI-proctored mode to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
