LS polls fact-checker: Photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross is fake, digitally manipulated to give communal twist

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Fact-checker:

Claim: A picture showed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross pendant around her neck.

Fact: FAKE. The image has been digitally manipulated to morph the cross over the white pendant Priyanka was wearing during one of her rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli in 2017.

***

A picture of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross across her neck during a public rally had gone viral recently, with many social media users calling her out for 'hypocrisy' for wearing a Christian symbol while being a Hindu by birth. However, after doing a reverse Google image search, various fact-checking websites found the image to be morphed.

Gandhi family is a bunch of chameleons . They change colour as per the situation. Become Hindu when meeting with Hindus and become Muslim when meeting with Muslims. Cross is their main religion anyways. @priyankagandhi @RahulGandhi https://t.co/sfbK3sFfkP — #Chowkidarsamchaba (@samchaba9) April 1, 2019

The original picture is credited to Getty Images and AFP and shows Priyanka wearing a normal pendant and not the cross, as depicted in the fake picture.

