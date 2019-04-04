You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

LS polls fact-checker: Photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross is fake, digitally manipulated to give communal twist

India FP Staff Apr 04, 2019 14:55:48 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Fact-checker:

Claim: A  picture showed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross pendant around her neck.

Fact: FAKE. The image has been digitally manipulated to morph the cross over the white pendant Priyanka was wearing during one of her rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli in 2017.

***

A picture of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross across her neck during a public rally had gone viral recently, with many social media users calling her out for 'hypocrisy' for wearing a Christian symbol while being a Hindu by birth. However, after doing a reverse Google image search, various fact-checking websites found the image to be morphed.

The original picture is credited to Getty Images and AFP and shows Priyanka wearing a normal pendant and not the cross, as depicted in the fake picture.

LS polls fact-checker: Photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wearing a cross is fake, digitally manipulated to give communal twist

File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a rally in UP. AFP

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 14:55:48 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories




Cricket Scores