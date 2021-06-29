A domestic LPG cylinder can be purchased for Rs 809 in Mumbai on 29 June while in Kolkata, it costs Rs 835.50. In Chennai, a 14.2-kilogram cooking gas cylinder is available for Rs 825

The prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas have remained unchanged since they were increased on 1 June by the oil marketing companies. The price was increased up to Rs 37 in metro cities. Currently, the non-subsidised price of a 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder is Rs 587 in Gurgaon. In New Delhi, the LPG domestic cylinder is available for Rs 809.

A domestic LPG cylinder can be purchased for Rs 809 in Mumbai on 29 June while in Kolkata, it costs Rs 835.50. In Chennai, a 14.2 kilogramme cooking gas cylinder is available for Rs 825.

One 14.2 kg cylinder of LPG costs Rs 636.50 in Hyderabad and in Bengaluru, it is retailed at Rs 825, the same as the price of cooking gas in Chennai.

On the other hand, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by over Rs 100 on 1 June, reported DNA.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 1473.50 in Delhi, Rs 1422.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1544.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1603 in Chennai.

According to a report in Business Standard, the managing director and chairman of ONGC Subhash Kumar has said that for the period of October 2021 to March 2022, the prices of natural gas is going to be increased by 50 to 60 percent.

The publication further mentions that the natural gas prices at the global gas hubs have been used to determine the domestic gas prices in the country. Currently, the domestic gas price is at $1.79 per mBtu (million British thermal units).

In order to increase the competition among distributors to provide the best services, the government has announced that customers will be free to choose their delivery distributor. The facility will soon be launched in cities including Ranchi, Pune, Chandigarh, Coimbatore and Gurgaon and is going to be implemented in other cities later.