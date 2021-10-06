The last price hike on the LPG cylinder was on 1 September and the rate was increased by Rs 25.

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders increased by Rs 15 per cylinder on Wednesday, 6 October throughout the country. This surge comes in line with an increase in international fuel prices. The rates vary across cities based on the amount of value-added tax imposed on the cylinders.

The rates of both subsidized and non-subsidized LPG cylinders have been increased. With this hike, a 14.5 kilogram LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 899.50 in Delhi and Mumbai. The price for a five kg household cylinder in Delhi will be around Rs 502. The price of a 14.2kg LPG cylinder will be Rs 900.50 in Chennai, Rs 882.50 in Noida, and Rs. 894.00 in Chandigarh.

The last price hike on the LPG cylinder was on 1 September and the rate was increased by Rs 25.

In 2021, till now, the price of a 14.2kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 205.50

The LPG hike has not gone down well with people and internet users immediately expressed their criticism on Twitter, stating that this surge will make life more difficult for the common man.

The social media users have come up with hilarious memes to show their disappointment with this hike. Some users made fun of LPG price hike by saying it is a “Diwali gift” from the government. Others shared memes stating that the price hike is too much to bear.

This particular tweet poked fun at how there is no subsidy since there is a price hike on even subsidized cylinders.

* Cylinder price hiked by Rs 15 * Me : Koi nahi. Subsidy to milegi Modi : Subsidy ??? pic.twitter.com/dtIpAWICCE — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) October 6, 2021

Take a look at a few more funny memes and reactions below:

#LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder pic.twitter.com/vIu1e2gMkN — ANJU KAUR (@Anju_Kaur100) October 6, 2021

Agar kuch bola to sidha 1000 kar dunga pic.twitter.com/lbWJNuWQcM — shivam (@DhavalRaulji1) October 6, 2021

RS 15 ache din pic.twitter.com/Vq07WHIoy7 — sadiq (@Sadiq198810) October 6, 2021