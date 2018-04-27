LPG cylinder blast kills two in Ludhiana's Giaspura area, over 30 injured

A woman and her son died while over 30 people sustained injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded in a labour colony in the Giaspura area of Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday.

Sunita Rani (40), who was badly burnt in the explosion, died in Ludhiana's Christian Medical College and Hospital on Thursday evening.

Vineet Jaison, the spokesperson of the hospital, said that she had suffered 100 percent burn injuries. She was lived in the house where the cylinder exploded after catching fire.

According to Hindustan Times, Sunita’s 14-year-old son Raj — who sustained 90 percent burns — also succumbed to injuries late in the evening at the hospital.

Five people were in critical condition. All injured hail from either Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, and are employed as labourers in nearby factories in the Focal Point area, reported The Indian Express.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmpal and Sub Divisional Magistrate (East) Amarjit Singh Bains visited the incident spot after the blast. They said that the cooking gas cylinder caught fire.

The cylinder exploded as Sunita's family, which was inside the house, and some neighbours tried to put out the flames, causing injuries to those who had gathered around the spot. A portion of the building also collapsed.

Bains said the injured included Sunita's husband Ashok, a few women and children. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

