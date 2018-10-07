Low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to trigger rainfall in Odisha from 10 October, says regional Met office

Bhubaneswar: The formation of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rainfall in several parts of Odisha from 10 October, the Meteorological (MeT) Centre here said Sunday.

"The low pressure area, formed over south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea, is very likely to become well marked and concentrate into a depression on Monday," it said in a bulletin.

The low pressure is likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha during the next 72 hours. Under its influence, rain and thundershower is likely to occur in many parts of the state for two to three days from 10 October, it said.

Some places in coastal region of the state are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

In view of the adverse weather conditions, the MeT centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea at south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 Hours and over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal till 10 October.

Those who are out in deep sea have been advised to return to the coast by Monday night.