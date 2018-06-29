Football world cup 2018

Low-lying areas in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura flooded after city gets record 98 mm rainfall in 24 hrs; one killed

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 08:42:06 IST

Mathura: A man was killed when a wall collapsed due to the record downpour in Mathura district, officials said on Thursday.

Owing to the record 98 mm rain received in the last 24 hours, the low-lying areas of the city were inundated, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ravindra Kumar said.

Commuters ride through a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, in Mathura on Thursday. PTI

He added that a man, identified as Raju (25), died in an incident of wall collapse at the Tekman City colony under the highway police station on Wednesday night.

The deceased used to live in hut, adjacent to the wall, the ADM said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle of ARTO Babita Verma got stuck due to waterlogging near the new bus stand.

A police team was immediately sent to rescue her, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed as the rain water entered several shops on Maholi Road and in Krishna Nagar, Tanveer Ahmed, district president, Samajwadi Party (SP), said.


