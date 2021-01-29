Low-intensity IED blast occurs near Israel Embassy in Delhi; no injuries reported so far, says police
The spot of the blast is less than two kilometres from the venue of the Beating Retreat ceremony, which is underway. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials are present at the event
A low-intensity IED blast occurred near the Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. No injuries have been reported so far, reports said, adding that the windscreens of a few cars have been damaged by the force of the explosion.
The Delhi Police said that the blast occurred at 5.05 pm on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road near the embassy. "The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official told PTI.
The spot of the blast is less than two kilometres from the venue of the Beating Retreat ceremony, which is currently underway at Rajpath. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials are present at the event, NDTV reported.
Reports quoted the Delhi Police as saying that the IED bomb is suspected to have been "wrapped in a plastic bag and left on the pavement", where it detonated. "Initial impressions suggest it was a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the police's statement added.
A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrived at the spot to investigate the incident, and the area has been cordoned off. A bomb disposal squad and firefighters have also been deployed at the location of the bomb, India Today reported.
With inputs from PTI
