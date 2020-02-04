'Love jihad' not defined by law, no such case reported by central agencies, Union MoS Home tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the term 'love jihad' is not defined under the extant of laws and no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Article 25 of the Constitution provides for the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health.

Various courts, including the Kerala High Court, have upheld this view.

"The term 'love jihad' is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of 'Love Jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies," he said in reply to a written question.

The minister, however, said two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriage have been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

