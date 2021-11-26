Loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru again; no tremor recorded, says Karnataka disaster monitoring body

However, some social media users said that tremors were felt in parts of Bengaluru and the sound was heard in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Banashankari, Vijaynagar, Uttarahalli, Kengeri areas

A mysterious loud boom was heard in the Mandya and Ramanagara districts of Karnataka on Friday afternoon as many people took to social media to share that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am - 12.15 pm, KSNDMC said in a statement.

"No signatures of local tremor or earthquake", the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said on Friday, following reports of sound associated with mild vibrations from different parts of Bengaluru.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/ possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor / earthquake," it said.

However, some social media users said that tremors were felt in parts of Bengaluru and the sound was heard in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Banashankari, Vijaynagar, Uttarahalli, Kengeri and some surrounding areas in Bengaluru south.

It exactly happened at 12:12pm today. — Manu (@BangaloreanBruh) November 26, 2021

Am I the only one who heard a loud noise + tremors in #RRNagar!? #Bangalore — Tejaswi Shrivastava (@trulytazz) November 26, 2021

Who else heard that really, really loud noise in #Bengaluru?

Was it only south-side? The dogs were not happy... #BengaluruSound — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) November 26, 2021

A similar sound was also heard on 2 July in Bengaluru, which was believed to be the sonic boom of a jet aircraft when it went faster than the speed of sound. The Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, or HAL, routinely carry out test flights.

The silicon city had witnessed a similar incident in May 2020, after which the defence department claimed that the sound was a sonic boom that was caused by a test flight.

With inputs from PTI