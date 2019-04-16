Lok Sabha polls: Solution to Goa iron ore mining woes after BJP returns to power at Centre, says Suresh Prabhu

Panaji: Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu Tuesday assured the BJP will find a solution to the current crisis faced by Goa's iron ore mining industry soon after it returns to power at the Centre post the April-May general elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Prabhu said the the central government is concerned about the mining industry in the state, considering the social cost incurred since its closure.

The Supreme Court in February last year had quashed 88 mining leases, bringing the entire industry, a key source of livelihood for people and of revenue for the government, to a halt.

Nearly two lakh people dependent on mining activity had been rendered jobless.

The Goa Mining Peoples Front, an organisation of mining dependents, has been agitating seeking resumption of operations in the key industry.

"We will try to resume (operations) in the mining industry as soon as possible once we are voted to power," Prabhu said.

The minister said he was well aware about the problems being faced by mining-dependent people.

"The new government will work towards finding a solution to the mining issue, considering the social cost attached to its closure," Prabhu said.

The solution could be legal, administrative or legislative, the minister said.

Prabhu said he had been closely following up the matter with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar when he was alive.

"You will not believe how many times, I had discussed the matter with Parrikar," he said.

