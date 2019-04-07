Lok Sabha polls 2019: Party symbols and recognition; how Election Commission decides on related matters

Every time a new political party seeks a symbol, seeks recognition as a state or national party, or warring factions within parties lay claim to the party symbol, the Election Commission of India decides on these matters in accordance with the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) (Amendment) Order, 2017.
The order was first promulgated in 1968 under the People's Representation Act, 1951, to "provide for specification, reservation, choice and allotment of symbols at elections in parliamentary and Assembly constituencies, for the recognition of political parties in relation thereto and for matters connected herewith".
According to the order, party/candidate symbols are either reserved or free. A reserved symbol is one that is meant for a recognised political party, whereas a free symbol is one that is up for grabs by any party or individual. For example, the Congress symbol of a hand and the BJP's lotus are reserved symbols and can only be used by candidates from the respective parties contesting in an election.
The Election Commission recognises seven national parties and 52 state parties. Also, there are more than 1,900 unrecognised political parties at present.
Conditions for recognition as a national party
Under the order, for a political party to be recognised as a national party, it has to fulfill one of the following three conditions:
- Candidates fielded by the party in four or more states in the last Lok Sabha or Assembly elections should have received at least 6 percent of the total valid votes polled in each of state. Additionally, the party should have sent at least four members to the Lok Sabha in the last general election from any state or states.
- During the last Lok Sabha election, the party should have won at least 2 percent of the total seats in the Lok Sabha, and its candidates should have been elected to the House from no less than three states.
- The party should be recognised as a state party in at least four states.
Allotment of symbols
Batsman, cauliflower, gramophone and tea filter — you might wonder what these four have in common. They are all among the nearly 200 free symbols up for grabs by any political party or candidate to use while contesting an election.
To get a symbol allotted, the candidate will have to provide a list of three symbols in order of preference from the free symbols list at the time of filing nomination papers. One of the preferred three will be allotted to the candidate on a first-come-first-served basis. The Election Commssion will reject any other symbol chose from outside the free list.
Two or more recognised parties can have the same symbol if they are not contesting in the same state or Union Territory. For example, both Bahujan Samaj Party and Asom Gana Parishad use the elephant symbol. If the former decides to contest in Assam, it will have to do so using a different symbol. The same applies to the Federal Party of Manipur and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam — both use the rising sun symbol.
Who gets the symbol if a party splits?
Under paragraph 15 of the order, the Election Commission has the power to decide which faction of a political party, after it splits, gets to use the allotted symbol. With the Samajwadi Party, the poll watchdog allotted the bicycle symbol to the Akhilesh Yadav faction.
The Election Commission can also freeze the symbol and ask both factions to choose a fresh one, as it had done with AIADMK's two leaves symbol row.
List of party symbols
Here is a list of India's recognised national parties and the symbols allotted to each of them:
1) All India Trinamool Congress – flowers and grass
2) Bahujan Samaj Party – elephant (in all states and Union Territories except Assam)
3) Bharatiya Janata Party – lotus
4) Communist Party of India – ears of corn and sickle
5) Communist Party of India (Marxist) – hammer, sickle and star
6) Indian National Congress – hand
7) Nationalist Congress Party – clock
Here is a list of recognised state parties and the symbols allotted to them:
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana Rashtra Samithi – car
Telugu Desam Party – bicycle
YSR Congress Party – ceiling fan
Arunachal Pradesh
People's Party of Arunachal – maize
Assam
All India United Democratic Front – lock and key
Asom Gana Parishad – elephant
Bodoland People's front –nangol
Bihar
Janata Dal (United) – arrow
Lok Jan Shakti Party – bungalow
Rashtriya Janata Dal – hurricane lamp
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party – ceiling fan
Chhattisgarh
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) – farmer ploughing (within square)
Goa
Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party – lion
Goa Forward Party – coconut
Haryana
Indian National Lok Dal – spectacles
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference – plough
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party – bicycle
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party – ink pot and pen
Jharkhand
AJSU Party – banana
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha – bow and arrow
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) – comb
Rashtriya Janata Dal – hurricane lamp
Karnataka
Janata Dal (Secular) – a female farmer carrying paddy on her head
Karnataka Jantha Paksha – Yet to be allotted
Kerala
JD(S) – a female farmer carrying paddy on her head
Kerala Congress (M) – two leaves
Indian Union Muslim League – ladder
Revolutionary Socialist Party – spade and stoker
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena – railway engine
Shiv Sena – bow and arrow
Manipur
Naga People's Front – cock
People's Democratic Alliance – crown
National People's Party – book
Meghalaya
United Democratic Party – drum
Hill State People's Democratic Party – lion
National People's Party – book
Mizoram
Mizo National Front – star
Mizoram People's Conference – electric bulb
Zoram Nationalist Party – sun (without rays)
Nagaland
Naga Peoples Front – cock
National Capital Territory
Aam Aadmi Party – broom
Odisha
Biju Janata Dal – conch
Puducherry
AIADMK – two leaves
All India NR Congress – jug
DMK – rising sun
Pattali Makkal Katchi – mango
Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal – scales
AAP – broom
Sikkim
Sikkim Democratic Front – umbrella
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha – table lamp
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK – two leaves
DMK – rising sun
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam – nagara
Telangana
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen – kite
TRS – car
TDP – bicycle
YSR Congress Party - ceiling fan
Uttar Pradesh
Rashtriya Lok Dal – hand pump
Samajwadi Party – bicycle
West Bengal
All India Forward Bloc – lion
Revolutionary Socialist Party – spade and stoker
Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 13:11:18 IST