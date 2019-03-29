Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's how you can update your address in voter ID card online

The first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections is less than two weeks away and will begin on 11 April.

Citizens can register their names in the voters' list 10 days before the last date of filing of nomination papers.

Accordingly, fourth phase voters have the last chance to register their names in the voters' list till Saturday (30 March). To be able to cast a ballot, it is necessary for the voters to have their names on the voters' list.

Here's how you can update or change your current address in your voter ID card:

- Visit the official website of National Voters' Service Portal at nvsp.in.

- Click on the 'Form 6' option under 'Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC'.

- Choose the preferred language and fill out the form with all the necessary details.

- For supporting documents, you need to provide a passport-size photograph, age proof and address proof.

- Enter the captcha code and click 'submit'.

With inputs from PTI

