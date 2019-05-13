Lok Sabha election: Voters can get real-time updates on vote counting through EC portals on 23 May

As the Election Commission gears up for the final phase of the Lok Sabha election due on 19 May, voters are looking forward to the result-day on 23 May, which will appoint India's 17th Lok Sabha in Parliament.

The poll panel is set to provide real-time updates on trends regarding the results on its website and app. Users will be able to view a customised dashboard showing the performance by their favourite candidates.

The round-wise updates will be updated on the EC website, the voter helpline mobile app, and “giant auto scrolling panels” which will be installed in offices of state chief electoral officers and the EC headquarters.

“The timely publication of the round-wise information is vital for establishing a single source of truth. This unique combination of capturing data from a source and a multitude of channels like web, mobile and auto-scrolling panels, will ensure that there is a single authentic source of trends and results across the globe,” an EC official was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

Additionally, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said that this method of disseminating counting and result-related information will allow “centralised data entry” of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The returning officers are expected to feed in data directly from into the system from the counting centres.

Saxena also said that the declaration of the result will take longer because VVPAT verification will be done with five EVMs in every Assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency. This modification is based on an order from the Supreme Court in April, which heard a plea from 21 Opposition leaders demanding an increase in VVPAT-EVM verification.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.