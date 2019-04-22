Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full schedule with dates, phases, constituency-wise details; all you need to know

The elections to the 16th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases across India, beginning from 11 April. The elections will be held for 543 seats at nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country, while the counting of votes will take place on 23 May. Nearly 90 crore people are registered as voters, of which 1.5 crore are between the ages of 18 and 19. The current Lok Sabha's tenure ends 3 June.

Simultaneous elections will also be held to the Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for these elections will also come out on 23 May.

Here is a detailed report on the date of elections and which constituency is voting when.

Phases Date Phase I Thursday, 11 April, 2019 Phase II Thursday, 18 April, 2019 Phase III Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 Phase IV Monday, 29 April, 2019 Phase V Monday, 6 May, 2019 Phase VI Sunday, 12 May, 2019 Phase VII Sunday, 19 May, 2019

Phase I detailed schedule

Phase I polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on 11 April. Phase I polls will be held in 91 Lok Sabha or parliamentary constituencies in a total of 20 states. Here is a list of constituencies that will go to poll in phase I.

Andhra Pradesh Araku Srikakulam Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam Anakapalle Kakinada Amalapuram Rajahmundry Narsapuram Elluru Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal West Arunachal East Assam Tezpur Kaliabor Jorhat Dibrugarh Lakhimpur Bihar Aurangabad Gaya Nawada Jamui Chhattisgarh Bastar Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla Jammu Maharashtra Wardha Ramtek Nagpur Bhandara-Gondiya Gadchiroli-Chimur Chandrapur Yavatmal-Washim Manipur Outer Manipur Meghalaya Shillong Tura Mizoram Mizoram Nagaland Nagaland Odisha Kalahandi Nabarangpur Berhampur Koraput Sikkim Sikkim Telangana Adilabad Peddapalle Karimnagar Nizamabad Zahirabad Medak Malkajgiri Secunderabad Hyderabad Chevella Tripura Tripura West Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur Kairana Muzaffarnagar Bijnor Meerut Baghpat Ghaziabad Gautam Buddh Nagar Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal Garhwal Almora Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Hardwar West Bengal Cooch Behar Alipurduars Andaman Andaman Nicobar Islands Lakshadweep Lakshadweep

Phase II Schedule

Phase II polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on 18 April. Phase II polls will be held in 97 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states. Here is a list of constituencies that will go to poll in phase II.

Assam Karimganj Silchar Autonomous District Mangaldoi Nowgong Bihar Kishanganj Katihar Purnia Bhagalpur Banka Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon Mahasamund Kanker Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Udhampur Karnataka Udupi Chikmagalur Hassan Dakshina Kannada Chitradurga Tumkur Mandya Mysore Chamarajanagar Bangalore Rural Bangalore North Bangalore Central Bangalore South Chikkballapur Kolar Maharashtra Buldhana Akola Amravati Hingoli Nanded Parbhani Beed Osmanabad Latur Solapur Manipur Inner Manipur Odisha Bargarh Sundargarh Bolangir Kandhamal Aska Tamil Nadu Thiruvallur Chennai North Chennai South Chennai Central Sriperumbudur Kancheepuram Arakkonam Vellore Krishnagiri Dharmapuri Tiruvannamalai Arani Viluppuram Kallakurichi Salem Namakkal Erode Tiruppur Nilgiris Coimbatore Pollachi Dindigul Karur Tiruchirappalli Perambalur Cuddalore Chidambaram Mayiladuthurai Nagapattinam Thanjavur Sivaganga Madurai Theni Virudhunagar Ramanathapuram Thoothukkudi Tenkasi Tirunelveli Kanniyakumari Tripura Tripura East Uttar Pradesh Nagina Amroha Bulandshahr Aligarh Hathras Mathura Agra Fatehpur Sikri West Bengal Jalpaiguri Darjeeling Raiganj Pudducherry Puducherry

Phase III detailed schedule

Phase III of general elections will be begin on 23 April in 115 constituencies across 14 states.

Assam Dhubri Kokrajhar Barpeta Gauhati Bihar Jhanjharpur Supaul Araria Madhepura Khagaria Chhattisgarh Sarguja Raigarh Janjgir-Champa Korba Bilaspur Durg Raipur Gujarat Kachchh Banaskantha Patan Mahesana Sabarkantha Gandhinagar Ahmedabad East Ahmedabad West Surendranagar Rajkot Goa North Goa South Goa Jammu and Kashmir Anantnad Karnataka Chikkodi Belgaum Bagalkot Bijapur Gulbarga Raichur Bidar Koppal Bellary Haveri Dharwad Uttara Kannada Davanagere Shimoga Kerala Kasaragod Kannur Vadakara Wayanad Kozhikode Malappuram Ponnani Palakkad Alathur Thrissur Chalakudy Ernakulam Idukki Kottayam Alappuzha Mavelikkara Pathanamthitta Kollam Attingal Thiruvananthapuram Maharashtra Jalgaon Raver Jalna Aurangabad Raigad Pune Baramati Ahmednagar Madha Sangli Satara Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Kolhapur Hatkanangle Odisha Sambalpur Keonjhar Dhenkanal Cuttack Puri Bhubaneswar Uttar Pradesh Moradabad Rampur Sambhal Firozabad Mainpuri Etah Badaun Aonla Bareilly Pilibhit West Bengal Balurghat Maldaha Uttar Maldaha Dakshin Jangipur Murshidabad Dadra and Nagar Haveli Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu Daman and Diu

Phase IV detailed schedule

Phase IV polling has been scheduled for 29 April. The polling will be held in a total of 71 constituencies of nine states.

Bihar Darbhanga Ujiarpur Samastipur Begusarai Munger Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Jhakkhand Chatra Lohardaga Palamau Madhya Pradesh Sidhi Shahdol Jabalpur Mandla Balaghat Chhindwara Maharashtra Nandurbar Dhule Dindori Nashik Palghar Bhiwandi Kalyan Thane Mumbai North Mumbai North-West Mumbai North-East Mumbai North-Central Mumbai South-Central Mumbai South Maval Shirur Shirdi Odisha Mayurbhanj Balasore Bhadrak Jajpur Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur Rajasthan Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Ajmer Pali Jodhpur Barmer Jalore Udaipur Banswara Chittorgarh Rajsamand Bhilwara Kota Jhalawar-Baran Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur Kheri Hardoi Misrikh Unnao Farrukhabad Etawah Kannauj Kanpur Akbarpur Jalaun Jhansi Hamirpur West Bengal Baharampur Krishnanagar Ranaghat Bardhaman Purba Bardhaman Durgapur Asansol Bolpur Birbhum

Phase V detailed schedule

Polling for phase V election of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held on 6 May. Polling will be conducted in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states.

Bihar Sitamarhi Madhubani Muzaffarpur Saran Hajipur Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Anantnag Jharkhand Kodarma Ranchi Khunti Hazaribagh Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh Damoh Khajuraho Satna Rewa Hoshangabad Vidisha Rajasthan Ganganagar Bikaner Churu Jhunjhunu Sikar Jaipur Rural Jaipur Alwar Bharatpur Karauli-Dholpur Dausa Nagaur Uttar Pradesh Dhaurahra Sitapur Mohanlalganj Lucknow Rae Bareli Amethi Banda Fatehpur Kaushambi Barabanki Faizabad Bahraich Kaiserganj Gonda West Bengal Bangaon Barrackpore Howrah Uluberia Srerampur Hooghly Arambagh

Phase VI detailed schedule

Phase VI of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on 12 May, 2019. The polling will be held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states.

Bihar Valmiki Nagar Paschim Champaran Purvi Champaran Sheohar Vaishali GopalGanj Sc Siwan Maharajganj Haryana Ambala Kurukshetra Sirsa Hisar Karnal Sonipat Rohtak Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Gurgaon Faridabad Jharkhand Giridih Dhanbad Jamshedpur Singhbhum Madhya Pradesh Morena Bhind Gwalior Guna Sagar Bhopal Rajgarh Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur Pratapgarh Phulpur Allahabad Ambedkar Nagar Shrawasti Domariyaganj Basti Sant Kabir Nagar Lalganj Azamgarh Jaunpur Machhlishahr Bhadohi West Bengal Tamluk Kanthi Ghatal Jhargram Medinipur Purulia Bankura Bishnupur Delhi Chandni Chowk North East Delhi East Delhi New Delhi North West Delhi West Delhi South Delhi

Phase VII detailed schedule

The final and last phase of polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on on 19 May. In the phase VII of the general elections, 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states will vote.

Bihar Nalanda Patna Sahib Patliputra Arrah Buxar Sasaram Karakat Jahanabad Jharkhand Rajmahal Dumka Godda Madhya Pradesh Ujjain Mandsour Ratlam Dhar Indore Khargone Khandwa Betul Punjab Gurdaspur Amritsar Khadoor Sahib Jalandhar Hoshiarpur Anandpur Sahib Ludhiana Fatehgarh Sahib Faridkot Ferozpur Bathinda Sangrur Patiala West Bengal Dum Dum Barasat Basirhat Joynagar Mathurapur Diamond Harbour Jadavpur Kolkata Dakshin Kolkata Uttar Chandigarh Chandigarh Uttar Pradesh Maharajganj Gorakhpur Kushi Nagar Deoria Bansgaon Ghosi Salempur Ballia Ghazipur Chandauli Varanasi Mirzapur Robertsganj Himachal Pradesh Kangra Mandi Hamirpur Shimla

How to find your polling booth?

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has made arrangements for over 10 lakh polling booths across the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India.

The ECI has set up about 1 million polling stations in the country, 10 percent higher than the last election. ECI guidelines say no voter should be more than 2 kilometres away from a polling station.

These locations are often in remote areas with few facilities. More than 80,000 stations surveyed by the ECI lacked mobile connectivity, and nearly 20,000 were located in forest or semi-forest areas, according to data released last year.

Here is a guide to find your polling booth ahead of the general election:

Go to the National Voters Service Portal website. On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'. Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs: 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.

In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly constituency from a drop-down menu.

Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.

In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.

After submitting the required information in either tab, users can get the exact address of their polling station. The information box also includes a "view details" button, that redirects users to a page with additional details, such as part name, part number and serial number. Voters can also find the name and number of the Booth Level Officer, District Election Officer and the Electoral Roll Registration Officer.

