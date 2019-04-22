Sponsored by

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full schedule with dates, phases, constituency-wise details; all you need to know

Apr 22, 2019

The elections to the 16th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases across India, beginning from 11 April. The elections will be held for 543 seats at nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country, while the counting of votes will take place on 23 May. Nearly 90 crore people are registered as voters, of which 1.5 crore are between the ages of 18 and 19. The current Lok Sabha's tenure ends 3 June.

Simultaneous elections will also be held to the Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for these elections will also come out on 23 May.

Here is a detailed report on the date of elections and which constituency is voting when.

Phases Date
Phase I Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Phase II Thursday, 18 April, 2019
Phase III Tuesday, 23 April, 2019
Phase IV Monday, 29 April, 2019
Phase V Monday, 6 May, 2019
Phase VI Sunday, 12 May, 2019
Phase VII Sunday, 19 May, 2019

 

Phase I detailed schedule

Phase I polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on 11 April. Phase I polls will be held in 91 Lok Sabha or parliamentary constituencies in a total of 20 states. Here is a list of constituencies that will go to poll in phase I.

Andhra Pradesh Araku
Srikakulam
Vizianagaram
Visakhapatnam
Anakapalle
Kakinada
Amalapuram
Rajahmundry
Narsapuram
Elluru
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal West
Arunachal East
Assam Tezpur
Kaliabor
Jorhat
Dibrugarh
Lakhimpur
Bihar Aurangabad
Gaya
Nawada
Jamui
Chhattisgarh Bastar
Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla
Jammu
Maharashtra Wardha
Ramtek
Nagpur
Bhandara-Gondiya
Gadchiroli-Chimur
Chandrapur
Yavatmal-Washim
Manipur Outer Manipur
Meghalaya Shillong
Tura
Mizoram Mizoram
Nagaland Nagaland
Odisha Kalahandi
Nabarangpur
Berhampur
Koraput
Sikkim Sikkim
Telangana Adilabad
Peddapalle
Karimnagar
Nizamabad
Zahirabad
Medak
Malkajgiri
Secunderabad
Hyderabad
Chevella
Tripura Tripura West
Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur
Kairana
Muzaffarnagar
Bijnor
Meerut
Baghpat
Ghaziabad
Gautam Buddh Nagar
Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal
Garhwal
Almora
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
Hardwar
West Bengal Cooch Behar
Alipurduars
Andaman Andaman Nicobar Islands
Lakshadweep Lakshadweep

 

Phase II Schedule

Phase II polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on 18 April. Phase II polls will be held in 97 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states. Here is a list of constituencies that will go to poll in phase II.

Assam Karimganj
Silchar
Autonomous District
Mangaldoi
Nowgong
Bihar Kishanganj
Katihar
Purnia
Bhagalpur
Banka
Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon
Mahasamund
Kanker
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar
Udhampur
Karnataka Udupi Chikmagalur
Hassan
Dakshina Kannada
Chitradurga
Tumkur
Mandya
Mysore
Chamarajanagar
Bangalore Rural
Bangalore North
Bangalore Central
Bangalore South
Chikkballapur
Kolar
Maharashtra Buldhana
Akola
Amravati
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Beed
Osmanabad
Latur
Solapur
Manipur Inner Manipur
Odisha Bargarh
Sundargarh
Bolangir
Kandhamal
Aska
Tamil Nadu Thiruvallur
Chennai North
Chennai South
Chennai Central
Sriperumbudur
Kancheepuram
Arakkonam
Vellore
Krishnagiri
Dharmapuri
Tiruvannamalai
Arani
Viluppuram
Kallakurichi
Salem
Namakkal
Erode
Tiruppur
Nilgiris
Coimbatore
Pollachi
Dindigul
Karur
Tiruchirappalli
Perambalur
Cuddalore
Chidambaram
Mayiladuthurai
Nagapattinam
Thanjavur
Sivaganga
Madurai
Theni
Virudhunagar
Ramanathapuram
Thoothukkudi
Tenkasi
Tirunelveli
Kanniyakumari
Tripura Tripura East
Uttar Pradesh Nagina
Amroha
Bulandshahr
Aligarh
Hathras
Mathura
Agra
Fatehpur Sikri
West Bengal Jalpaiguri
Darjeeling
Raiganj
Pudducherry Puducherry

 

Phase III detailed schedule

Phase III of general elections will be begin on 23 April in 115 constituencies across 14 states.

Assam Dhubri
Kokrajhar
Barpeta
Gauhati
Bihar Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
Chhattisgarh Sarguja
Raigarh
Janjgir-Champa
Korba
Bilaspur
Durg
Raipur
Gujarat Kachchh
Banaskantha
Patan
Mahesana
Sabarkantha
Gandhinagar
Ahmedabad East
Ahmedabad West
Surendranagar
Rajkot
Goa North Goa
South Goa
Jammu and Kashmir Anantnad
Karnataka Chikkodi
Belgaum
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Gulbarga
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Bellary
Haveri
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davanagere
Shimoga
Kerala Kasaragod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Maharashtra Jalgaon
Raver
Jalna
Aurangabad
Raigad
Pune
Baramati
Ahmednagar
Madha
Sangli
Satara
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle
Odisha Sambalpur
Keonjhar
Dhenkanal
Cuttack
Puri
Bhubaneswar
Uttar Pradesh Moradabad
Rampur
Sambhal
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Badaun
Aonla
Bareilly
Pilibhit
West Bengal Balurghat
Maldaha Uttar
Maldaha Dakshin
Jangipur
Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli Dadra Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu Daman and Diu

 

Phase IV detailed schedule

Phase IV polling has been scheduled for 29 April. The polling will be held in a total of 71 constituencies of nine states.

Bihar Darbhanga
Ujiarpur
Samastipur
Begusarai
Munger
Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh
Jhakkhand Chatra
Lohardaga
Palamau
Madhya Pradesh Sidhi
Shahdol
Jabalpur
Mandla
Balaghat
Chhindwara
Maharashtra Nandurbar
Dhule
Dindori
Nashik
Palghar
Bhiwandi
Kalyan
Thane
Mumbai North
Mumbai North-West
Mumbai North-East
Mumbai North-Central
Mumbai South-Central
Mumbai South
Maval
Shirur
Shirdi
Odisha Mayurbhanj
Balasore
Bhadrak
Jajpur
Kendrapara
Jagatsinghpur
Rajasthan Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
Ajmer
Pali
Jodhpur
Barmer
Jalore
Udaipur
Banswara
Chittorgarh
Rajsamand
Bhilwara
Kota
Jhalawar-Baran
Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur
Kheri
Hardoi
Misrikh
Unnao
Farrukhabad
Etawah
Kannauj
Kanpur
Akbarpur
Jalaun
Jhansi
Hamirpur
West Bengal Baharampur
Krishnanagar
Ranaghat
Bardhaman Purba
Bardhaman Durgapur
Asansol
Bolpur
Birbhum

 

Phase V detailed schedule

Polling for phase V election of the 17th Lok Sabha  will be held on 6 May. Polling will be conducted in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states.

Bihar Sitamarhi
Madhubani
Muzaffarpur
Saran
Hajipur
Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh
Anantnag
Jharkhand Kodarma
Ranchi
Khunti
Hazaribagh
Madhya Pradesh Tikamgarh
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rewa
Hoshangabad
Vidisha
Rajasthan Ganganagar
Bikaner
Churu
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur Rural
Jaipur
Alwar
Bharatpur
Karauli-Dholpur
Dausa
Nagaur
Uttar Pradesh Dhaurahra
Sitapur
Mohanlalganj
Lucknow
Rae Bareli
Amethi
Banda
Fatehpur
Kaushambi
Barabanki
Faizabad
Bahraich
Kaiserganj
Gonda
West Bengal Bangaon
Barrackpore
Howrah
Uluberia
Srerampur
Hooghly
Arambagh

 

Phase VI detailed schedule

Phase VI of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on 12 May, 2019. The polling will be held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states.

Bihar Valmiki Nagar
Paschim Champaran
Purvi Champaran
Sheohar
Vaishali
GopalGanj Sc
Siwan
Maharajganj
Haryana Ambala
Kurukshetra
Sirsa
Hisar
Karnal
Sonipat
Rohtak
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
Gurgaon
Faridabad
Jharkhand Giridih
Dhanbad
Jamshedpur
Singhbhum
Madhya Pradesh Morena
Bhind
Gwalior
Guna
Sagar
Bhopal
Rajgarh
Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur
Pratapgarh
Phulpur
Allahabad
Ambedkar Nagar
Shrawasti
Domariyaganj
Basti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Lalganj
Azamgarh
Jaunpur
Machhlishahr
Bhadohi
West Bengal Tamluk
Kanthi
Ghatal
Jhargram
Medinipur
Purulia
Bankura
Bishnupur
Delhi Chandni Chowk
North East Delhi
East Delhi
New Delhi
North West Delhi
West Delhi
South Delhi

 

Phase VII detailed schedule

The final and last phase of polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on on 19 May. In the phase VII of the general elections, 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states will vote.

Bihar Nalanda
Patna Sahib
Patliputra
Arrah
Buxar
Sasaram
Karakat
Jahanabad
Jharkhand Rajmahal
Dumka
Godda
Madhya Pradesh Ujjain
Mandsour
Ratlam
Dhar
Indore
Khargone
Khandwa
Betul
Punjab Gurdaspur
Amritsar
Khadoor Sahib
Jalandhar
Hoshiarpur
Anandpur Sahib
Ludhiana
Fatehgarh Sahib
Faridkot
Ferozpur
Bathinda
Sangrur
Patiala
West Bengal Dum Dum
Barasat
Basirhat
Joynagar
Mathurapur
Diamond Harbour
Jadavpur
Kolkata Dakshin
Kolkata Uttar
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Uttar Pradesh Maharajganj
Gorakhpur
Kushi Nagar
Deoria
Bansgaon
Ghosi
Salempur
Ballia
Ghazipur
Chandauli
Varanasi
Mirzapur
Robertsganj
Himachal Pradesh Kangra
Mandi
Hamirpur
Shimla

How to find your polling booth?

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has made arrangements for over 10 lakh polling booths across the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India.

The ECI has set up about 1 million polling stations in the country, 10 percent higher than the last election. ECI guidelines say no voter should be more than 2 kilometres away from a polling station.

 

These locations are often in remote areas with few facilities. More than 80,000 stations surveyed by the ECI lacked mobile connectivity, and nearly 20,000 were located in forest or semi-forest areas, according to data released last year.

Here is a guide to find your polling booth ahead of the general election:

Go to the National Voters Service Portal website. On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'. Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs: 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.

In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly constituency from a drop-down menu.

Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.

In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.

After submitting the required information in either tab, users can get the exact address of their polling station. The information box also includes a "view details" button, that redirects users to a page with additional details, such as part name, part number and serial number. Voters can also find the name and number of the Booth Level Officer, District Election Officer and the Electoral Roll Registration Officer.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

