Lok Sabha Election 2019: EC launches 'Sahulat' app to facilitate elderly voters ahead of polling in Jammu, Baramulla seats on 11 April

Jammu: 'Sahulat', a mobile app aimed to facilitate voting by elders was launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said Wednesday.

District Election Officer Mohammad Aijaz Asad launched the Android-based application to reach out to the voters who are 90 years old or above, they said.

Rajouri district, which is part of the Jammu parliamentary constituency, goes to polls along with Baramulla constituency in the first phase on 11 April.

The DEO said working on the theme of Accessible Elections and to facilitate the old-age voters, a special initiative has been taken to encourage the elderly voters to participate in the elections.

He said the voters will have to provide input with a few details such as name, age, distance of polling station, EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number, assembly constituency and other details.

The voters can request for the facilities like the provision of wheelchair, vehicle for transportation and any helper who will assist them during casting of vote.

"The app is designed to aid the old-age voters' only. It is free of cost and can be downloaded from the Google Play store. There are two versions of the app one for the citizen where they can fill in their requirements and other for the officer concerned who can access and provide data regarding necessary arrangements," the district poll official said.

The app has simple and user-friendly interface with very simple login operation making it convenient for everyone.

'Sahulat' app is an initiative of the District Election Office, Rajouri, and has been developed by the district unit of the National Informatics Centre.

