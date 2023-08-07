Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill amid disruptions by opposition over Manipur issue
The bill seeks to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect the digital data of individuals.
The Lok Sabha on Monday cleared the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by a voice vote amid disruption by opposition members over the Manipur issue.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who moved the bill for consideration and passage, said opposition members had little concern for issues such as public welfare and the protection of people’s personal data, and hence, they were raising slogans.
He also urged the House to pass the bill unanimously. However, some amendments moved by opposition members were defeated by a voice vote.
The bill which comes after six years of the Supreme Court declaring “Right to Privacy” as a fundamental right has provisions to curb the misuse of individuals’ data by online platforms.
With inputs from PTI.
