Loco pilot’s prompt action saves three elephants crossing tracks in West Bengal; Piyush Goyal shares viral clip

Prompt action by a locomotive pilot in West Bengal saved the lives of three elephants, including a calf, who were crossing the railway tracks in the state's Sivok-Gulma section.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1326377941463408640?s=20

The one minute and thirty-three second clip, which appears to be shot by the loco pilot or a crew member, shows an elephant crossing the track and a calf following. After a few seconds, another elephant crosses the tracks.

The clip shows the driver of the train waiting for the elephants to safely cross the tracks.

"The alertness & prompt action of loco pilot & crew helped to save lives of three elephants including a baby elephant crossing rail tracks on Sivok-Gulma section in West Bengal. The train stopped immediately, waiting for the elephants to safely cross over to the other side," the Union minister tweeted.

Since being shared, the video has received nearly 9,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets.

Several people took to the comment section to praise the loco pilot for prompt action.

A user wrote, "Very nice they not only saved elephants but humanity."

Another commented, "Love the kindness and responsibility."

"Its great when humans give importance to life of other species as well . We can grow only when there is overall development and respecting every other living creature on planet. Great job sir for sharing the video, @PiyushGoyal," wrote a third user.

Here are some more reactions:

