Lockdown an option, says Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra cases spike; theatres, pvt offices to operate at 50% strength

The state govt said that drama theatres and auditoriums found violating the rules will have to remain closed till such time that the COVID-19 stays notified as a disaster by the Central Government

A day after Maharashtra reported the highest spike of 25,833 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state last year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a statewide lockdown is an option, but he hoped that people would follow the norms on their own.

Thackeray's remarks come amid the state increasing its target of daily vaccinations to 3 lakh people, and fresh restrictions being imposed on theatres, auditoriums and private offices.

While drama theatres and auditoriums in the state have been asked to operate only at 50 per cent of their capacity till 31 March, private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

The state also announced stricter punishment for violators, including shutting down negligent theatres and auditoriums for the entire period till the pandemic is over.

Come forward, take the vaccine: Uddhav Thackeray

Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, Thackeray also appealed to people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

The COVID-19 situation has become grimmer as the number of new cases on Thursday crossed the earlier highest rise which was recorded in September, he conceded.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said.

When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with, Thackeray said. "But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he said.

The Union government has assured that there would be no shortage of vaccines, he said. There have been a few instances where a person caught the infection after vaccination, but such cases are not "life-threatening", the chief minister said.

"Everyone should get vaccinated without fear," he added.

Curbs for drama theatres, auditoriums in Maharashtra

In the case of government and semi-government offices, the head of the office will take a decision regarding the staff attendance and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, a government notification issued on Friday said.

As per the notification, drama halls and auditoriums will not be used for religious, political, cultural and social gatherings. If the order is violated, the drama theatres and auditoriums concerned will have to remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central Government, it said.

Violations shall attract penalties under the law for the owner of the premises. On 15 March, the state government had notified that cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, will function at 50 percent of their capacity.

But Friday's order has included drama theatres and auditoriums as well. The order, however, allowed the manufacturing sector to function at full capacity but advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor.

For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase working shifts as approved by local authorities. No entry will be allowed without proper wearing of masks, temperature measuring devices to be used to ensure no one with fever gets an entry, it said.

With inputs from PTI