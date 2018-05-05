Locals in Srinagar allege civilian killed after being hit by CRPF vehicle, security agency terms allegation 'baseless'

Srinagar: A civilian was killed after being hit by a vehicle during protests by residents of an old Srinagar city area amid a gunfight between security forces and militants.

Locals alleged that a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ran over Adil Ahmed Yadoo as people protested and clashed with security forces near the shootout site in Safa Kadal — a densely populated downtown neighbourhood on the banks of the Jhelum.

The area is some distance away from Chattabal where a militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces.

However, CRPF PRO Rakesh Yadav refuted the allegation that the civilian was hit by a vehicle of the force.

"There was no CRPF vehicle in the area and the allegation is baseless," Yadav said.

Locals and police said Yadoo was critically injured in the accident and was taken to the nearby SMHS. Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

"A medical bulletin suggests that the person died due to a crush injury in a road traffic accident. Citizens may not pay heed to rumours," police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, intermittent firing exchange was still on in the area even as security forces killed a militant, police said.

Security forces including police and CRPF surrounded the Chattabal area following a tip-off about the presence of two militants in a hideout. "One holed-up militant is still engaged in the gunfight with the security forces," a police source said.

A CRPF officer has been injured and internet services were suspended across the Srinagar district.