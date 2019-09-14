Locals in Bihar's Muzzafarpur confront policeman for not wearing seat belt, demand imposition of fine as per amended Motor Vehicles Act

Muzzafarpur: Days after the implementation of the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act, locals in Muzzafarpur seemed to have started taking safety measures seriously.

On Friday, scores of people confronted policemen for not fastening their seat belts while sitting on the front seats of the vehicle

The video which went viral on social media also shows that the locals who were hurling abuses at the policemen and also blocked the car's pathway when the driver attempted to move.

When questioned one of the police officers that why he is not wearing his seatbelt, the official quickly responded, "I am just fastening it now."

Not only that, but some people also demanded that a hefty penalty should be imposed on these officials for flouting the traffic rules.

If one looks closely, the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act on 1 September has received a mixed reaction.

Some citizens have lauded the move taken by the Centre believing that it will prevent road accidents while others feel that the hefty fines will burn a hole in their pockets.