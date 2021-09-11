Locals clean densely choked drain in Hyderabad's Saroornagar, remove almost 1,000 kg of waste

Due to the rains, many localities such as Reddy Brothers Colony were in much distress because of drainage issues. The water surplus from Saroornagar later filled the drains that were meant to carry the water to Musi river

Locals residing in Hyderabad's Saroornagar area took up a big challenge that is currently making headlines. Residents of the Reddy Brothers Colony were facing a big problem due to the choked drain in the area that was overflowing as a result of heavy downpour.

Despite calling for attention and action, when authorities did not make an attempt to clean it, the locals took the task into their hands and cleaned the gutter themselves.

Surprisingly, they took out around 1,000 kilograms of waste. Yes, you heard it right! The residents themselves were shocked to see the never-ending garbage coming out from the drain.

The people living in that area were surprised to know that even after the concerned authorities had conducted a cleaning drive ahead of the monsoon season, this much waste was collected.

Due to the rains, many localities such as Reddy Brothers Colony were in much distress because of drainage issues. Among the many areas, Kondaram Nagar and Seesala Basthi were the worst affected. Also, the water surplus from Saroornagar later filled the drains that were meant to carry the water to Musi river.

"There are roughly two thousand families living in the area and were suffering from clogged drains that led to accumulation from the water coming from the upstream areas. We all decided to pool money and hired an earthmover to eradicate the waste from the drains," Kota Sai Kumar, RWA member, told the Times of India.

As the rains continued for days, the water exceeded the capacity of the drains and caused havoc on the streets especially in residential areas.

Post the removal of 1,000 kilograms of waste from the clogged drains, the concerned officials at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) totally denied the claims of residents. They stated that the teams inspected the area and identified all blocked openings of the drainage network during the cleaning process.