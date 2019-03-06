LocalCircles survey reveals 30% Indians feel Narendra Modi govt exceeded expectations; 25% give Centre thumbs-down

A recent survey conducted by a social media platform reveals that 75 percent of respondents felt that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has either met or exceeded their expectations over the past five years. Nearly 30 percent opined that the government exceeded their expectations and the percentage of respondents who felt this way has increased from 28 percent in 2018 and 17 percent in 2017.

The survey was conducted on LocalCircles and it saw the participation of over 65,000 citizens from over 250 districts of the country. Approximately 69 percent of the respondents surveyed were male, while 31 percent were female. The city-wise breakdown showed around 45 percent of respondents to be from Tier 1 cities, 29 percent from Tier 2 cities and 27 percent from Tier 3 cities and rural locations. The average age of poll participants was 35 years.

Key takeaways:

- In the fifth year of the NDA regime, 70 percent of respondents felt the government is on track to deliver on the promises made in its manifesto.

- When asked if terrorism and acts of terrors in India/against Indians had reduced, 85 percent of respondents answered in the affirmative. This figure has increased from 51 percent in 2017 to 61 percent last year and 85 percent this year.

- While 30 percent of respondents believe corruption in India has not reduced under the current government, 64 percent opined that the phenomenon was less prevalent. This perception has grown from 47 percent in 2017 and 49 percent in 2018.

- When it comes to expenses, 57 percent felt that the price of essential commodities and cost of living had reduced in the past five years, with 37 percent going the other way.

- Crimes against women and children have reduced, said 55 percent of respondents, while 33 percent said that was not the case. Sixty percent in 2017 and 58 percent in 2018 opined that crimes against women and children had not reduced.

- Sixty-five percent of respondents felt that the government has effectively handled Parliament and delivered on key bills in the past five years.

- When asked if India has been able to address the high unemployment rate in India, 48 percent said 'yes', while 39 percent said 'no'.

