You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Local MP court gives ex-Congress MLA, seven others three years imprisonment over threat to burn Bhopal police station in 2017

India Asian News International Dec 01, 2019 12:27:08 IST

Bhopal: A former MLA and seven other people were sentenced to three years in prison by a local court on Saturday for threatening to set fire to a police station in 2017.

Judge Suresh Singh of a special court handed over fine of Rs 5,000 each to former Karera MLA and Congress leader Shakuntala Khatik and the others. The court has granted one month to the accused to file an appeal against the judgment.

Khatik threatened to burn a police station against the police firing on protesting farmers in Mandsaur in 2017.

Apart from the Congress leader, Vinas Goel, Deepak Seth, Narayan, Bunty alias Sanjay, Satish Verma and Manish Khatik have been sentenced to jail.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 12:27:08 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores