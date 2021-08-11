live

Kinnaur landslide LIVE Updates: One dead, over 50 still trapped under rubble; falling stones hamper rescue ops

Kinnaur landslide LIVE Updates: The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

FP Staff August 11, 2021 15:48:57 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Kinnaur landslide LIVE Updates: One dead, over 50 still trapped under rubble; falling stones hamper rescue ops

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla. Twitter/@ITBP_official

Highlights

16:05 (ist)

One killed, at least 9 injured so far

One person was killed and over 40 others were feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh''s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.

-PTI
15:56 (ist)

So far, as per multiple reports, one death and nine injuries have been confirmed.
15:45 (ist)

One person dead in landslide, say reports

As per News18, one person, who worked as a labourer, has died in the Kinnaur landslide.
15:43 (ist)

200 Jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP on spot for rescue operations

Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous. ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy told ANI
15:27 (ist)

Falling stones hamper rescue operations

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. He also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.
15:12 (ist)

Four rescued so far, says Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh CM told ANI that four people have been rescued so far and taken to the hospital. "NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Police teams present at the spot. Efforts are on for rescue operation but rubbles are still dropping from a height. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get in action," he said.
15:02 (ist)

Amit Shah assures Himachal CM of all possible help

 Union Home Minister has spoken to Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over the major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He took stock of the situation and assured the chief minister of all possible help, ANI reported.
14:51 (ist)

Himachal Pradesh CM directs police, local administration to carry out rescue operations

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations and put the NDRF on alert, news agency ANI reported. "We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. Awaiting detailed information," he added.
14:46 (ist)

ITBP teams rushed to site for rescue operations

The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) has said that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district. The aforementioned HRCTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles are reported to have come to under the rubble.
14:43 (ist)

At least 40 people feared to be buried under debris of major landslide

At least 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Rescue operations are currently underway.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 11, 2021 - 16:05 (IST)

One killed, at least 9 injured so far

One person was killed and over 40 others were feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh''s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.

-PTI

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:56 (IST)

So far, as per multiple reports, one death and nine injuries have been confirmed.

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:45 (IST)

One person dead in landslide, say reports

As per News18, one person, who worked as a labourer, has died in the Kinnaur landslide.

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:43 (IST)

200 Jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP on spot for rescue operations

Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous. ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy told ANI

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:27 (IST)

Falling stones hamper rescue operations

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. He also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:19 (IST)

PM Modi speaks to Himachal Pradesh CM, assures support for rescue efforts

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:12 (IST)

Four rescued so far, says Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh CM told ANI that four people have been rescued so far and taken to the hospital. "NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Police teams present at the spot. Efforts are on for rescue operation but rubbles are still dropping from a height. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get in action," he said.

Aug 11, 2021 - 15:02 (IST)

Amit Shah assures Himachal CM of all possible help

 Union Home Minister has spoken to Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over the major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He took stock of the situation and assured the chief minister of all possible help, ANI reported.

Aug 11, 2021 - 14:51 (IST)

Himachal Pradesh CM directs police, local administration to carry out rescue operations

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations and put the NDRF on alert, news agency ANI reported. "We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. Awaiting detailed information," he added.

Aug 11, 2021 - 14:46 (IST)

ITBP teams rushed to site for rescue operations

The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) has said that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district. The aforementioned HRCTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles are reported to have come to under the rubble.

Load More

Kinnaur landslide LATEST Updates: One person has died and at least 50 people are feared to be trapped under rubble due to a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, which has left many vehicles trapped under debris.

At least 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) has said that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district. The aforementioned HRCTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles are reported to have come to under the rubble.

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said. As per India Today, the landslide on National Highway 5 near Cheel Jungle has completely blocked the highway. The rescue operation is on and the bus driver has been rescued so far while 40 others are feared trapped.

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation. More details are awaited, he added.

Speaking to reporters on the landslide, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said that police and the local administration have been directed to carry out rescue operations, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on alert.

"I have directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations," the chief minister told ANI. "The NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; we are awaiting detailed information on the matter."

Updated Date: August 11, 2021 15:48:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

Parliament's Monsoon Session: Uproar on Pegasus row continues, both Houses clear Bills amid Oppn ruckus
India

Parliament's Monsoon Session: Uproar on Pegasus row continues, both Houses clear Bills amid Oppn ruckus

Rajya Sabha passed The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, while Lok Sabha passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - both amid sloganeering

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying live telecast on tv and online in India
Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying live telecast on tv and online in India

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the badminton women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying is concerned.

Parliament Session Live Updates: Both Houses adjourn till tomorrrow as Opposition protests Pegasus row, farmers' issues
India

Parliament Session Live Updates: Both Houses adjourn till tomorrrow as Opposition protests Pegasus row, farmers' issues

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker is extremely upset with the behaviour of the MPs in the House and is of the opinion that anybody who is a repeat offender is likely to be suspended in the future for the entire period of the Lok Sabha term, sources told News18