Kinnaur landslide LIVE Updates: The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

Auto refresh feeds

At least 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) has said that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district. The aforementioned HRCTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles are reported to have come to under the rubble.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations and put the NDRF on alert, news agency ANI reported. "We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. Awaiting detailed information," he added.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over the major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He took stock of the situation and assured the chief minister of all possible help, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh CM told ANI that four people have been rescued so far and taken to the hospital. "NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Police teams present at the spot. Efforts are on for rescue operation but rubbles are still dropping from a height. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get in action," he said.

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. He also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous. ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy told ANI

As per News18, one person, who worked as a labourer, has died in the Kinnaur landslide.

State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.

One person was killed and over 40 others were feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh''s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK

The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) has said that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district. The aforementioned HRCTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles are reported to have come to under the rubble.

I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Kinnaur landslide incident pic.twitter.com/GNNZsSyJnG

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations and put the NDRF on alert, news agency ANI reported. "We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. Awaiting detailed information," he added.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over the major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. He took stock of the situation and assured the chief minister of all possible help, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh CM told ANI that four people have been rescued so far and taken to the hospital. "NDRF, ITBP, CISF, Police teams present at the spot. Efforts are on for rescue operation but rubbles are still dropping from a height. As soon as it comes under control, rescue teams will get in action," he said.

PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. He also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

Around 200 jawans of 3 battalions of ITBP are the spot where landslide is happening. The teams are waiting for more than one hour for the shooting stones to stop. It is believed that around 40 people are trapped. The area is currently very dangerous. ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandy told ANI

As per News18, one person, who worked as a labourer, has died in the Kinnaur landslide.

State Disaster Management Force Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said at least nine persons were pulled out of the rubble in an injured condition during the initial hours of the rescue operation.

One person was killed and over 40 others were feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh''s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

Kinnaur landslide LATEST Updates: One person has died and at least 50 people are feared to be trapped under rubble due to a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, which has left many vehicles trapped under debris.

At least 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Sadiq told PTI that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris.

The Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) has said that the incident occurred around 12:45 pm on the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway in the Kinnaur district. The aforementioned HRCTC bus, a truck, and other vehicles are reported to have come to under the rubble.

A landslide reported on Reckong Peo- Shimla Highway in #Kinnaur District in Himachal Pradesh today at around 12.45 Hrs. One truck, a HRTC Bus and few vehicles reported came under the rubble. Many people reported trapped. ITBP teams rushed for rescue. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ThLYsL2cZK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021

The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said. As per India Today, the landslide on National Highway 5 near Cheel Jungle has completely blocked the highway. The rescue operation is on and the bus driver has been rescued so far while 40 others are feared trapped.

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation. More details are awaited, he added.

Speaking to reporters on the landslide, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said that police and the local administration have been directed to carry out rescue operations, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been put on alert.

"I have directed the police and local administration to carry out rescue operations," the chief minister told ANI. "The NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; we are awaiting detailed information on the matter."