Live telecast of Maharashtra floor test tomorrow, no secret ballot: Supreme Court says important to avoid horsetrading; key highlights

Putting an end to the limbo and bickering in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court has directed the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.
Stating that it is necessary to have a floor test to avoid horse trading, the apex court on Tuesday also asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.
The following are the highlights of the Supreme Court's Tuesday order.
- Maharashtra Governor should ensure that floor test be held on 27 November.
- Protem Speaker shall be solely appointed for the aforesaid agenda immediately.
- All elected members shall take oath on 27 November, which should be completed before 5 pm.
- Immediately thereafter, the Protem Speaker shall conduct the floor test in order to ascertain whether Fadnavis has the majority, and these proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with law.
- Floor test will not be conducted by secret ballot.
- Proceedings have to be live telecast and appropriate arrangements are to be made to ensure the same.
- SC says undemocratic and illegal practices within the political arena should be curtailed.
- SC says if the floor test is delayed there is a possibility of horse trading and it becomes incumbent upon the court to act to protect democratic values.
- Eight-weeks-time granted to Centre and others to file their replies on the plea of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.
Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 13:13:29 IST