Live telecast of Maharashtra floor test tomorrow, no secret ballot: Supreme Court says important to avoid horsetrading; key highlights

Putting an end to the limbo and bickering in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court has directed the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

Stating that it is necessary to have a floor test to avoid horse trading, the apex court on Tuesday also asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure that all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself.

The following are the highlights of the Supreme Court's Tuesday order.

Maharashtra Governor should ensure that floor test be held on 27 November.

Pro­tem Speaker shall be solely appointed for the aforesaid agenda immediately.

All elected members shall take oath on 27 November, which should be completed before 5 pm.

Immediately thereafter, the Pro­tem Speaker shall conduct the floor test in order to ascertain whether Fadnavis has the majority, and these proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with law.

Floor test will not be conducted by secret ballot.

Proceedings have to be live telecast and appropriate arrangements are to be made to ensure the same.

SC says undemocratic and illegal practices within the political arena should be curtailed.

SC says if the floor test is delayed there is a possibility of horse trading and it becomes incumbent upon the court to act to protect democratic values.

Eight-weeks-time granted to Centre and others to file their replies on the plea of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.

