Live: Meet the masterminds behind Isro's Mangalyaan success

11.51 am: Meet the geniuses behind the success of Mangalyaan

Behind every successful space mission lies a team of hard working and hardly sleeping scientists. Who are the brains behind Mangalyaan?

We take a look:

K Radhakrishnan: The Chairman of ISRO and Secretary in department of space.

M Annadurai: Programme Director of Mars Orbiter Mission. He joined ISRO in 1982 and is leading many Remote Sensing and Science missions. He was responsible for budget management, direction for spacecraft configuration, schedule and resources. He was the project director of Chandrayaan-1 and now Chandrayaan- 2, the Indian missions to the Moon.

S Ramakrishnan: Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and Member Launch Authorisation Board. He joined Isro in August 1972 and played a key role in the development of the PSLV, which carried Mangalyaan into space. The challenge for him was the launch of the rocket. He said the launch window was only five minutes.

SK Shivakumar: Director of the Isro Satellite Centre. He was the project director for India's first indigenous Deep Space Network antenna. He was responsible for developing satellite technology and implementing satellite systems for scientific, technological and application missions. He said, "Our baby is up in the space. It was almost like a caesarean."

P Kunhikrishnan: Director of the PSLV programme. Was also the mission director of the PSLV-C25/Mars Orbiter Mission.

Chandradathan: Director of the Liquid Propulsion system.

AS Kiran Kumar: Director of the Satellite Application Centre. He was responsible for designing and building three of the orbiter payloads - the Mars Colour Camera, Methane Sensor and Thermal Infrared Imaging Spectrometer. The challenge before him was miniaturising the components as the satellite does not provide much space.

MYS Prasad: Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and Chairman of the Launch Authorisation Board. He was responsible for range safety and schedules. Given that the launch happened during the northeast monsoon season the challenge was to enhance weather forecasting capability to 10 days and simultaneously carry out preparatory work for the Mars Mission.

S Arunan: The Project Director of Mars Orbiter Mission and was responsible for leading a team to build the spacecraft. The challenge for him was to build a new communication system, which would be largely autonomous so that it could take decision and 'wake up' the orbiter engine after 300 days.

B Jayakumar: Associate Project Director of PSLV project. Responsible for rocket systems, and testing till the final lift-off.

MS Pannirselvam: The Chief General Manager of range operation director at Sriharikota Rocket port

V Kesava Raju: Mission Director of Mars Orbiter Mission

V Koteswara Rao: ISRO scientific secretary

9.30 am: Mangalyaan starts Mars orbit, India succeeds where China, Japan fail

Mangalyaan has started its orbit, as it tweeted to us a short while ago:

Other well wishers include the President of India Pranab Mukherjee who tweeted, "Hearty congratulations & best wishes to ISRO Team on Mangalyaan's success; nation proud of this historic acheivement" and of course Prime Minister Modi, who we heard speaking a little while ago, is also among the well wishers on Twitter. For a complete list of who said what, click here 8.30 am: Modi says Isro scientist's achievements greatest ever For a cricket worshipping nation, the Prime Minister has just put this entire mission into perspective. "The entire nation celebrates when the cricket team wins a tournament. This achievement by Isro is greater than any of those achievements!" Some applause and laughter, but who will disagree today? The Prime Minister ends his speech to massive applause by the assembled scientists, some of whom have not slept in days, from what we hear. But with this kind of adrenalin rush, who needs sleep?

Jubilant scientists at mission control after India's Mars success pic.twitter.com/R9JQeiPZLl — Sanjoy Majumder (@BBCSanjoyM) September 24, 2014

PM Modi is now being personally introduced to the Isro team behind the success of the mission.

8.22 am: PM Modi lauds the scientists of Isro

"Your achievements have honoured our forefathers and inspired our future generations", says Prime Minister Modi as a beaming Isro chairman, K Radhakrishnan stands next to him. "Our space programme has been an example of achievement which inspires the rest of us. Through your brilliance and hard work you have made it a habit of achieving the impossible.

"Our space programme has been an example of achievement which inspires the rest of us" High and richly deserved praise.

And we see some emotion from the scientists at Isro too. The camera pans to one red eyed scientist who is wiping away her tears.

8.09 am: Today Earth has met Mars, says delighted Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly delighted. "Today Earth has met Mars" he said, before congratulating all the scientists at Isro and every single Indian over the success of the mission.

"Travelling an incredible distance of over 650 million kilometres, we have gone beyond the borders of enterprise and human imagination. We have successfully navigated our spacecraft on a route known to very few. We have dared, to reach out, into the unknown", he continues.

The PM sounds a little bit like the narrative of a Star Trek show. Will he soon say, "Space... the final frontier?" Who can blame him though? What an absolutely exciting time for India and Mangalyaan!

And it is significant that he is using English on such an internationally significant occasion. India now takes its place among a very elite group of nations who have actually managed to send missions to Mars, and the first Asian nation to do so.

Modis speaks in English at ISRO on the Mangalayaan success. He knows when to use English and why! — J Sam Daniel Stalin (@jsamdaniel) September 24, 2014

And some humour from the PM too: "The day the mission was named MoM, I knew it would succeed because a mother never disappoints!" 8.00 am: Success! Mangalyaan successfully enters Mars orbit Massive celebrations at the Isro mission control room. Mangalyaan is now in Mars orbit. Prime Minister Modi all decked out in a red shirt as befits the occasion, also bursts out clapping. Hugs, hand shaking all around. It's hard not to feel a little emotional. This means India is the first country to ever conduct a successful mission to Mars on the first attempt, and the first ever Asian country to do so. And of course, the Mangalyaan has its own Twitter feed. Check out its first tweet here:

What is red, is a planet and is the focus of my orbit? pic.twitter.com/HDRWjOcPus — ISRO's Mars Orbiter (@MarsOrbiter) September 24, 2014

7.51 am: Is Mangalyaan a success? A nerve wracking 12 minutes to find out!

Occultation is now behind us! Telemetry must have activated. Allow it another nerve wracking 12.5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/HSaNsQ3xdd — ISRO (@isro) September 24, 2014

Occulation, if you are wondering is an event that occurs when one object is hidden by another object that passes between it and the observer. This means that Mangalyaan should now come out from behind Mars. And why 12 minutes? Because that's how far away Mangalyaan is! That's how long it takes for the signal to reach us from deep space. Telemetry, for those interested, is the wireless transmission and reception of measured quantities for the purpose of remotely monitoring environmental conditions or equipment parameters. The term is also used in reference to the signals containing such data. 7.42 am: We are 98 percent there, says Isro deputy director Isro deputy director Madan Lal has said that Mangalyaan is 98 percent there. So we can relax a little, but it's still too soon to celebrate! Now we have a tense few minutes to find out whether or not the entire burn has been successful and whether Mangalyaan will slow down to the perfect speed, allowing it to be captured by the Mars gravitational orbit. Isro says the Burn must have ended by now. Mangalyaan should now start turning towards earth. We won't know any of this for a while, because the craft is behind Mars. This means the craft is pretty much on its own, because it will have no contact with earth for the next half an hour or so.

Burn end? The firing must have been completed by now & MOM must be turning towards Earth to resume communication. pic.twitter.com/ztn42wHwfN — ISRO (@isro) September 24, 2014

Meanwhile as you wait, here's a fun fact:

@LauraKeeney Related fun fact: There is a "Mangala Valles" on Mars, named for the Hindi word for Mars. pic.twitter.com/1VWJd5eak6 — Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) September 24, 2014

7.30 am: Burn start confirmed. All engines of Mangalyaan going strong This is the first critical step for Mangalyaan. Isro has tweeted saying that all engines of the Mars Orbiter are going strong. We see images of Isro scientists celebrating at Isro control room.

Now Mangalyaan will be behind Mars for the next 28 minutes, which means that we will not know for a while whether the craft has successfully entered the gravitational orbit of the red planet. Lots of nervous energy everywhere. Good luck Mangalyaan! Fingers are all crossed. 7.19 am: Burn has started. This is the moment of truth This is the tricky part of the Mars mission. Mangalyaan is now behind the red planet, which means that it will be out of communication with earth for 28 minutes. If all goes well, by around 8 or 8.30 am we will get to know whether the mission is a success or not.

Isro tweets, "Burn must have started. All engines must have started firing by now. Skip a few heartbeats and stand by for confirmation".

7.12 am: Isro says that Mangalyaan's forward rotation has started

So we have our first piece of confirmation. The forward rotation of Mangalyaan has started. This is the first of several steps that Isro and Mangalyaan must take to ensure that it is successfully placed in the gravitational orbit of Mars.

The next step is the big one. When Mangalyaan enters the Mars eclipse. That is when burn starts, or when the main engine is fired for 28 minutes.

6.56 am: PM Modi enters Isro control room to cheer Mangalyaan on Prime Minister Modi has entered the Isro control room to watch the scientists as they begin their tricky work of ensuring that the Mars orbiter enters the gravitational pull of the red planet. Some of these scientist have been awake all night, busy working out calculations to ensure that nothing goes wrong at the last minute.

Isro has tweeted, saying "Forward Rotation must have begun,it is required to align the direction of firing for effective braking. Confirmation reaches after 12.5 mins". Why such a big lag? That's how far away Mangalyaan is!

If successful, India will be the first Asian country to successfully carry out a Mars mission.

The first Chinese mission to Mars, the Yinghuo-1 failed in 2011 alongside the Russian Phobos-Grunt mission with which it was launched. Japan's first Mars orbiter, Nozomi launched in 1998, but was lost after it ran out of fuel.

What are the successful Mars mission? Check them out here:

6.45 am: Fingers crossed! Can Isro successfully insert Mangalyaan into the Mars orbit?

Mangalyaan has travelled ten months and millions of kilometres and it boils down to these precious few minutes. Has Isro done enough to ensure that the orbiter is successfully placed inside the gravitational orbit of Mars?

We certainly hope so!

Isro scientists are quietly confident after they successfully 'woke up' the main liquid engine of the Mars craft that had been dormant for almost 300 days. This means that the engine should work, when it will be fired for 24 minutes along with all eight thrusters, so that it can be injected into a safe orbit around Mars.

According to The Hindu:

On Wednesday, the orbiter’s propulsion system, called 440 Newton engine or the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM), will erupt into life at 7.17 a.m. after remaining dormant for 300 days during the spacecraft’s journey to the Red Planet.

Simultaneously, eight 22 Newton thrusters on the spacecraft will pounce into life. The LAM and the eight thrusters will fire together for 24 minutes to perform the MOM’s most crucial manoeuvre called Mars Orbit Insertion (MOI) to lower India’s spacecraft into the Martian orbit, with a peri-apsis of 423 km and an apo-apsis of 80,000 km. The manoeuvre will end at 7.41 a.m. Around 8.15 a.m., the world will know whether India is home and dry.

“Both the hardware and software simulation has been well-established for the MOI. We do not expect any new concern to crop up for the MOM success,” said Mr. Arunan.

It's a very tricky operation, as explained by this BBC article:

If it does not slow down sufficiently, it will miss being caught by the gravity of Mars and the mission could be lost in outer space; but if the rocket engine fires more than required it could slow Mangalyaan so much that it could go crashing down on to the red soil of Mars.

Here is a breakdown of what exactly will happen today:

You can watch a video on the Isro site here too.

A lot is at stake for Mangalyaan, and the odds stacked against it are quite high. Only 21 of the 51 missions to Mars so far have been successful. No country has managed a successful Mars mission on its first try, and no Asian country has managed the feat either. And if successful, it will also be the cheapest mission to Mars yet undertaken by any nation.

Here is a cost comparison:

