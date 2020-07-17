List of courses in India after Class 12: Careers Arts, Science, Commerce students can pursue after 12th exam

There are myriad choices available to students from all the streams after passing the Intermediate or Higher secondary or Class 12 board exams

With several state boards and private boards of school education declaring the results of Class 12 examination, students will now to able to make career choices as per their interests.

To sit for the board examination during a time when the world is battling with a pandemic and facing lockdown, can be daunting enough. Amidst this, the pressure of deciding one's career can be extremely stressful. However, students need not fret as there are varied choices that they will be eligible to apply to after the results are declared.

Although, it is significant to address that the scope for Science students is broader as they are able to opt for courses that not necessarily fall within the bandwidth of Science and research field, there are myriad choices for students from all the streams, nonetheless. Here are some of the courses students to apply in courses after passing the intermediate or Class 12 exams

List of courses after 12th Science PCM or (Physics, Chemistry and Math) stream:

Engineering (BTech/ BE) courses:

– Aeronautical Engineering

– Automobile Engineering

– Civil Engineering

– Electronics & Communication Engineering

– Industrial Engineering

– Information Technology

– Instrumentation & Control Engineering

– Chemical Engineering

– Mining Engineering

– Electrical & Electronics Engineering

– Marine Engineering

– Print & Media Technology

– Nuclear Engineering

– Electrical Engineering

– Dairy Technology

– Mechanical Engineering

– Architecture

– Computer Application

– Merchant Navy

– Bachelor of Science in Nautical Technology

– Bachelor of Technology in Naval Architecture and Ship Building

– Higher National Diploma (HND) Nautical Science or Marine Engineering

– BSc

– Commercial Pilots

– Indian defense services (Army, Navy and Air Forces) through NDA exam

List of courses after 12th Science PCB or (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) stream:

– MBBS

– BDS-dentistry

– BAMS-Ayurveda

– BHMS-Homeopathy

– BNYS–Naturopathy & Yogic Science

– BSMS – Siddha Medicine & Sciences

– Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry

– Physiotherapy

– BSc Occupational Therapists

– BSc Nutrition and Dietetics

– Integrated MSc

– BSc – Biotechnology

– BSc (Dairy Technology/Nursing/radiology/prosthetics & orthotics, optometry)

– BSc Speech and Language Pathology

– BSc Anthropology

– BSc Radiography

– BSc Rehabilitation Therapy

– BSc Food Technology

– BSc Horticulture

– BSc Home Science/Forensic Science

– Bachelor of Pharmacy

Business & Commerce courses after Class 12 Science

– BCom

– BA in Retail Management

– BA in Fashion Merchandising and Marketing

– BA in Travel and Tourism Management

– Bachelor of Business Economics

– Bachelor of International Business and Finance

– Management Studies

– Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

– Banking and Insurance (BBI-3 years)

– Charted Accountancy (CA)

– Company Secretary (CS)

Humanities and Creative courses after Class 12 Science

– Physical Education (BPE)

– Bachelor of Arts in multiple disciplines

– Hotel Management (BA/BSc)

– Designing Courses (Interior design, product design, etc)

– BFA Performing Arts (music/dance)

– Mass-media/ Journalism Courses (BA, BMM)

– Film/ Television Courses (BA, BSc)

– Social Work (BSW)

– Law (Integrated Masters in Law)

Courses that Class 12 students from Arts background can opt for on completing the board exams:

– Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

– BA LLB

– BA in Arts (Fine/Visual/Performing)

– Bachelor of Science (in Design)

– BHM in Hospitality & Travel

– Bachelor of Journalism (BJ)

– Bachelor in Computer Applications (IT and Software)

– Bachelor of Design (in Animation)

– Diploma in Education (DEd)

– BA in Humanities & Social Sciences

Courses available for Class 12 students from Commerce background:

– Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com)

– Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) /B.Com (Hons.)

– Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA)

– Bachelor of Business Studies (BBS)

– Bachelors in Economics

– Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

– Chartered Accountancy (CA)

– Company Secretary (CS)

– Certified Financial Planner (CFP)

– Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)

– Bachelor of Finance and Accounting (BFA)

– Bachelor of Law (LLB)

– Bachelor of Statistics

– BSc. Applied Mathematics

– BSc (Actuarial Science)