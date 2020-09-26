LinkedIn introduces host of new messaging features for quicker communication

LinkedIn stated that they will soon make it possible for users to switch the conversation from text messaging to face-to-face using video conference apps like Zoom

LinkedIn has introduced a host of new features as part of a fresh redesign. It now has a variety of new messaging features to give users quicker ways to communicate and have more control over their conversations and messages.

As per the blog, LinkedIn has stated that they will soon make it easy for users to switch the conversation from chat to face-to-face using Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans by Verizon, or Zoom directly in LinkedIn messages.

To do that, users need to click on the video icon next to where they would have had typed a message. From there, they will see a pop-up where one can choose from Teams, Zoom, or BlueJeans and a prompt to sign in.

Users can share a unique link to start an instant meeting or schedule the meeting for later.

LinkedIn has also introduced the ability to edit one's message, allowing users to quickly and easily correct a mistake. If the message is no longer relevant, or one has sent an attachment by mistake, they can delete it as well.

To make use of the feature, an account holder will have to press-and-hold or double tap on the message to open up a menu of options on mobile. On desktop, the user needs to hover over the message until they see a pop-up with "..." From there they will get options to edit or delete.

LinkedIn has also added emoji on their messaging service. Users can press and hold or double tap on any message to open up a menu of options on mobile, while they can hover over a message and get the tools on desktop.

The business and employment-oriented online service has also made it easier for users to select multiple conversations at a time to archive, delete or even mark them read/unread all at once.

For mobile users, they need to access the menu by tapping "..." at the top right hand corner of the app, where they will see "manage conversations."

They can also press and hold on a message until they see check boxes next to each message. Users need to check the box next to each message they want to manage and select Mark unread, Delete, or Archive. For Desktop users, they need to hover over a message to see the option and select the actions.

Apart from these LinkedIn has also introduced the opportunity to report inappropriate messages and invite others to join a conversation as well.

If a user sees an in-line warning that means the message was automatically flagged for an issue. Users will have the option to view or dismiss and mark as safe the message.

As for inviting others, users need to go to the top right hand corner “...”, and click “new group chat” and add others to join.