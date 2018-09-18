You are here:
Lightweight anti-tank guided missile successfully tested by DRDO; defence ministry says 'all mission objectives met'

India Indo-Asian News Service Sep 18, 2018 08:58:23 IST

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday successfully tested a low-weight indigenously developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) at its Ahmednagar range, officials said.

The DRDO successfully tested a MPATGM on Sunday. Twitter@DefenceMinIndia

It was the second MPATGM test, the DRDO said, adding that the first was tested on Saturday.

"The two flight-tests were for different ranges, including maximum range capability," a Defence Ministry statement said. "All the mission objectives have been met."

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO, Indian Army and associated industries for the success of the MPATGM weapon system.


