Lightning kills three labourers in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district; bodies sent for postmortem

Three labourers, including a couple, were killed in a lightning stikes in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Saturday, according to reports.

On Sunday, the bodies were taken to Dadri's Civil hospital for a postmortem examination, India TV reported. The police said the deceased — Devananda, his wife Urmila, and Mohit — went to the field to pick cotton around 7 am, after which it started raining.

They were reportedly struck by the lightning when they sat under a tree to take refuge from the ensuing rain.

Dainik Bhaskar quoted village sarpanch Suresh Kumar as saying that the villagers reached the spot at 7.30 pm when they found the bodies next to the burnt tree. "The villagers then informed the respective families and the police about the incident," he said. The police are currently investigating the case.

In a similar incident in West Bengal's Malda, three were killed and two were left injured due to lightning strike on Sunday. The injured were admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

With inputs from PTI