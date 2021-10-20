LIC to hold AE & AAO Main 2021 exam on 31 October; check notice here

Candidates will have to undergo IRIS verification in lieu of biometric thumb impression data capture

The examination date for LIC Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers (Specialist) Main 2021 has been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. The exam will be held on 31 October. The registered candidates can now view the official notice on LIC’s website https://licindia.in/.

LIC will fill a total of 218 posts through this recruitment drive. The vacancies include Assistant Engineers (AE) - Civil/Electrical/Structural/MEP, Assistant Architectures (AA), and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO). The AE and AAO prelim exam was conducted in offline mode on 28 August and those who cleared it are now eligible to appear in the main examination.

Candidates who will appear for the main examination are informed that no request for change in the center will be entertained.

It should also be noted that this time there will be IRIS CAPTURE in lieu of biometric thumb impression data capture for identity verification in the exam.

A candidate's IRIS and photograph will be captured at the beginning of the main exam and in the end, i.e., before leaving the exam hall.

If a candidate is shortlisted for the interview round, the IRIS and photograph verification will be done at that time too and the same process will be carried out at the time of reporting or joining for training.

The IRIS data verification authority will be the final deciding factor on whether a candidate’s status is matched or mismatched. In case a candidate's IRIS doesn’t match at any stage of the recruitment, they will not be allowed to go further.

If someone refuses to participate in the IRIS scanning process, it can lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

The left eye IRIS will be captured for candidates and they should not wear contact lenses or spectacles while the identification process is going on.

For the unversed, the IRIS scanning process helps in maintaining social distancing as eyes will be scanned at a distance of half feet.

Applicants who are visually impaired will go through biometric thumb impression methods for identity verification.