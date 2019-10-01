LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: Registration for hiring program to conclude today; candidates can apply on licindia.in

LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019 | The registration for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Assistant recruitment will be concluded on Tuesday. Candidates can access the registration on the official website of LIC – licindia.in. LIC had earlier announced that it would fill more than 8,000 vacancies through a two-tier selection process and a pre-recruitment medical examination.

Graduates within the age group of 18 to 30 years and from any discipline can apply for the vacant posts. The admit cards for the Tier 1 exam will be available for download from 15 October to 22 October. The Tier I exam will be conducted on 21 and 22 October 2019, reported NDTV.

How to apply for the LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website at licindia.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Career' tab on the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the option 'Recruitment for Assistants 2019'

Step 4: Candidates should select their respective section, fill-up the form and upload the required documents

The Tier 1 exam will be a computer-based objective test. The three sections in the examination will include English/Hindi Language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. The language section will have 30 questions, while the numerical and reasoning ability section will have 35 questions each. All three sections will have a duration of 20 minutes each.

LIC will shortlist an adequate number of candidates for each post and they will have to further appear for the main exam. Earlier LIC had notified that it has vacant positions for Divisional Offices of LIC under Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central, and Western Zones, noted News18.