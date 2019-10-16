LIC Assistant admit card 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India to release admit card soon, check icindia.in for details

LIC Assistant Admit Card to be released soon | The Life Insurance Corporation of India is set to release the LIC Assistant admit card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for prelims examination soon.

Candidates who applied for the LIC Assistant recruitment examination can visit the official website — icindia.in — to download the same.

The dates for the examination were announced by the website as 30 and 31 October 2019 and will be held at various centres across India. The preliminary exam will be held online.

The recruitment process for the post of Assistant will consist of two stages — preliminary and main examination. The application process for the prelims started on 17 September and ended on 1 October.

The date/venue of the examination was mentioned on the call letter and will also be available on the candidates' admit card.

Here are the steps to check the LIC Assistant Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official LIC website — icindia.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' tab on the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Download Admit Card for LIC Assistant'

Step 4: Fill in the login details required to download the admit card.

Step 5: Download the same or take a printout of the screen

Step 6: Print the admit card for future purposes

Candidates should note that the above-mentioned steps to download the admit card have not been independently verified by Firstpost.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 21 and 22 October, but the dates were postponed.

LIC will select over 8,000 candidates to fill up the vacancies for the post of Assistant through this recruitment drive, reported NDTV.