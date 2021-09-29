The exams seek to fill 168 vacancies for the post of assistant administrative officers and 50 vacancies for assistant engineers

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the results of the preliminary examination conducted for the recruitment of assistant engineers (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO) specialist positions. Candidates who appeared for the LIC AE/AA/AAO recruitment exam can now view their scorecards by visiting the official website at https://licindia.in/.

Steps to view LIC AE/AAO/AO results:

― Visit the official website at https://licindia.in/

― Click on the 'Careers' tab that at the bottom of the homepage

― Click on the link for the recruitment of AE/AA/AAO specialists 2020 that is available on the page

― Click on the link for the LIC AAO results

― The results will appear as a PDF file. Check your scores in the file

― Download and save the LIC AAO results

― Here is the direct link for LIC AE/AAO/AO results

The exam was conducted by the LIC on 28 August. It was earlier scheduled to be held on 4 April 2020, but was postponed. The application process of the preliminary exam was held from 15 February to 15 March, while the admit cards were released on 18 August.

The one-hour long paper was conducted online. The preliminary examination consisted of three sections ― quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, and English language. The language section focused on vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 168 vacancies for the post of assistant administrative officers as well as 50 vacancies for assistant engineers.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a three-tiered examination process, as per Scroll. The main examination will be held online, with a descriptive test for 25 marks and objective tests for 300 marks. Each section of the objective exam will have separate timings. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after the objective test is over. Candidates will have to attempt the descriptive mode on computer.

The selection process would be followed by a pre-recruitment medical examination.